HAMILTON — Every single time that the Lady Trailblazers’ tennis team steps out on the court, it seems as if they kick it up another notch. Once again, the ladies were shorthanded but still posted good results against the Eagles of Midway.
The only doubles match of the day was once again the pairing of Kiley Staley and Gabriella Egbert. Through a hard-fought match, they dropped the set 1-6. However, many games went to forty-all, and the match could have swung in the favor of OCU in any given game.
Singles is where the Trailblazers were truly successful. The performance of the day goes to Egbert, as she battled her opponent in a close one. Games were going back and forth, one girl going ahead and then the other tying it.
Unfortunately, Egbert’s opponent broke through at the end of the match, putting away the eight-game pro-set 6-8. Staley, although trailing largely in the beginning, came through and won some games at the end of her match. However, it was not enough for a comeback as she fell 4-8 to her Eagles opponent.
Sophia Hoyt continues to impress everyone within the Trailblazers’ organization. Picking up a racket for the first time just a short month ago, she has learned quickly and is competing in the matches she’s in.
Although the score was 1-8, she showed true Blazer spirit and a competitive fire through and through. She will continue to grow and learn for the Trailblazers and has a chance to make a big impact on the program in the near future.
Coach James Wells spoke after the match on the ladies’ performance: “Our ladies continue to show improvement and much heart in the face of adversity this year.
“They had many close games today and I’m very pleased with how far they have come over the year and it has showed in the last two matches. I’m excited to see how far they can grow in their games as the year continues.”
With the official season being put to a halt for the ladies’ program, they will no longer be competing in official matches. However, they will still suit up in some scrimmages for the remainder of the season. The next opportunity for the women is to be April 16, as they once again take on the Pioneers of Marietta College.
For more on women’s tennis Trailblazers, follow them at @OCUTennis (Twitter), @ocutennis (Instagram) and for more on all Ohio Christian University athletics, follow the @OCUTrailblazers page on Instagram and Twitter, and go like the Ohio Christian University Trailblazers page on Facebook.