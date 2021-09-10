ASHVILLE — After jumping though public health guidelines this season, the Teays Valley Lady Vikings’ varsity volleyball are ready to make some noise this season.
According to head coach Bailey Walker, the attitude heading into the summer was filled with a next-player-up mentality after the Lady Vikings last a large class of seniors. With most of the offensive power returning, Walker was optimistic to see how the team would respond.
“Thankfully I have most of my offense returning,” Walker told The Circleville Herald. “We were pretty confident in that we just needed to make-up in the defensive area.”
The off season focused mostly on the defensive unit as the coaching staff observed to see who would be the best fit. After fixing that aspect, the Lady Vikings turned to the offensive end focusing on putting the ball away when it counts.
“I have 15 girls on my roster and 15 of them can put the ball away at any time,” Walker explained.
In terms of who to keep an eye on this season, Brenna Kauffeld is just one of many Lady Viking players whose grabbed the attention of others in and outside the county. Recently, the team captain announced that she is taking her talents to Belmont University — a Division I collegiate program — where she will continue her education and athletic career.
“It is really hard to pick one [player] to be honest,” Walker commented. “My seven seniors; they all want it.”
Along with Kauffeld, six of her fellow Lady Vikings seniors interviewed in hopes to be captain this season. Now, Kauffeld is accompanied by captain Megan Evans and Morgan Keel who recently just hit 1,000 career assists this season.
“It’s been pretty tough to just select one,” Walker expressed. “This senior class can put the ball away.”
In her second season with Teays Valley, Walker looked back at the distress COVID-19 caused her and her program, but through it all, they hope to compete even with the current public health climate.
Without missing a game last season, the Lady Vikings are ready to take COVID-19 by the horns.
“We were thankful enough that it didn’t really affect us at all last year; we didn’t miss a game and we didn’t have anyone quarantined,” Walker explained.
As for this season, Walker has some strong words for other programs they will face this season.
“You guys aren’t ready for what this team is about to do,” Walker ended with.