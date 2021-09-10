AMANDA — With a young team, the varsity volleyball team at Amanda-Clearcreek are taking each game at a time as they tackle tough opponents.
According to head volleyball coach Alana Smith, the Lady Aces came into the season green accompanied by not a lot of varsity experience. Taking the lessons 2020 brought, Smith and her team went back to the basics heading into the following season.
“Because we have such a young team, I obviously hit hard on just the basic skills… to make sure we are all on the same page,” Smith told The Circleville Herald.
Team chemistry was another aspect Smith and her team focused on during the off season this year. Being young team, Smith commented that it is easy for less-experienced player to get down on themselves when things are not going their way.
“One thing in volleyball one of the key things is not to let teams go on [scoring] runs,” Smith explained. “That’s what we really hit hard is stopping the runs… executing when we have to.”
When it comes to personnel this season, Smith stated that Grace Davis is one athlete to keep an eye out for this season with the head coach describing her as “unstoppable.”
The team’s libero, Maddie Marshall, is also a name to lookout for being a solid force in the back row as well as leader for the Lady Aces. While naming a few of her key players, Smith commented that her whole team is stocked with talent for locals to keep a watch out for this season.
“They’ve been playing for each other for the last three or four years now,” Smith commented.
In terms of important matchups this season, Smith urges all fans to attend as many matches as possible to see her Lady Aces perform. The real action this season, however, comes whenever the Lady Aces compete against Mid-State League opponents.
“I think we give them a run for their money for sure, when we play the tough teams,” Smith added.
Smith is highly proud of her team noting how mature the team plays given their experience level.
“I am very excited for this team to grow,” Smith said.