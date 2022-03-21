CIRCLEVILLE— Youth wrestlers from the Teays Valley and Westfall programs competed at the Ohio Wrestling Association for Youth State Tournament over the weekend in Marion.
The tournament was broken up into four divisions by age and then those divisions are divided by weight-class.
In Division 1, which is for wrestlers 6 years old or younger, Teays Valley wrestler Cale Vonville placed first in the 37-pound group.
Division 2 had the most placers for the two Pickaway County teams. The division is made-up of wrestlers aged 7 and 8 and has 13 weight-classes.
Kamdyn Compton placed sixth in the D2 54-pound weight-class, while fellow Teays Valley wrestler Jonathan Jenkins came in eighth place.
Westfall wrestler Jude Happ finished sixth in the D2 58 weight-class, making him the highest Westfall placer at the event.
Joey Wotring from Teays Valley placed fifth in the D2 72 weight-class.
The final D2 placer for Teays Valley was Wyatt Short. He placed seventh in the 77-pound weight-class.
In the Division 3 group, full of 9 to 10-year-olds, Westfall wrestler Wyatt Elliott finished in eighth place in the 100-pound weight-class.
Elliott and Happ were the only top-eight placers from the eight member Westfall team.
Bentley Gicie from Teays Valley finished seventh in D3 at 122-pounds.
The final two Teays Valley wrestlers to place at the tournament did so in D4 for 11 to 12-year-old wrestlers.
Jonah Weaver placed eighth in the 66 weight-class. While, Jonah Jenkins finished second at 119-pounds.
The OHWAY is set to host the novice, junior high and high school state championships this coming weekend.