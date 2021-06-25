Jan. 22

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville at Washington C.H., 6:15 p.m.

Berne Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Westfall at Teays Valley, 6 p.m.

Jan. 23

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Unioto, 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 24

High School Boys Basketball

Westfall at Adena, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

New Hope at KIPP Columbus, 6 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Genoa Christian at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Circleville at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Plains at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3:30 p.m.

Grove City Christian at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.

Piketon at Logan Elm, 6:30 p.m.

Westfall at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Logan Elm at Miami Trace Invitational, 8 a.m.

Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Men's Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 3 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 1 p.m.

Jan. 28

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Washington C.H. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Central Crossing at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Paint Valley, 6:15 p.m.

New Hope at Vineyard Columbus, 7 p.m.

Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

College Men's Basketball

Ohio Christian at Midway, 7:30 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Ohio Christian at Midway, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 29

High School Boys Basketball

Westfall at West Jefferson, 7 p.m.

High School Wrestling

London at Westfall, 6 p.m.

Jan. 30

High School Girls Basketball

Huntington at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Logan Elm at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

College Men's Basketball

Brescia at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Brescia at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Jan. 31

High School Boys Basketball

Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Zane Trace at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 1

High School Boys Basketball

Teays Valley at Canal Winchester, 6 p.m.

Paint Valley at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

Wellington at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Westfall at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Amanda-Clearcreek at New Lexington, 10 a.m.

College Men's Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Southeast, 3 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Southeast, 1 p.m.

Feb. 3

High School Girls Basketball

New Hope at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Hartley at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Washington C..H, 7 p.m.

Grove City Christian at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

College Men's Basketball

West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Feb. 5

High School Wrestling

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 6

High School Boys Basketball

Horizon Science at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

New Hope at Independence, 6 p.m.

Westfall at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 7

High School Boys Basketball

Huntington at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.

New Hope at Eastern Pike, 7:30 p.m.

College Men's Basketball

Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 3 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 1 p.m.

Feb. 11

High School Boys Basketball

Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Huntington at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12

High School Wrestling

Westfall at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Logan Elm, Washington C.H. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 14

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15

High School Boys Basketball

Teays Valley at Grove City, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Logan Elm, 10 a.m.

College Men's Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-East, 3 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-East, 1 p.m.

Feb. 18

College Men's Basketball

Carlow at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Carlow at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Feb. 22

College Men's Basketball

Ohio Christian at Point Park, 3 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Ohio Christian at Point Park, 1 p.m.

