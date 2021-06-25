Jan. 22
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville at Washington C.H., 6:15 p.m.
Berne Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Westfall at Teays Valley, 6 p.m.
Jan. 23
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Unioto, 6:15 p.m.
Jan. 24
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Adena, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at KIPP Columbus, 6 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Genoa Christian at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Circleville at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3:30 p.m.
Grove City Christian at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.
Piketon at Logan Elm, 6:30 p.m.
Westfall at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at Miami Trace Invitational, 8 a.m.
Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 3 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 1 p.m.
Jan. 28
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Washington C.H. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Central Crossing at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Paint Valley, 6:15 p.m.
New Hope at Vineyard Columbus, 7 p.m.
Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Midway, 7:30 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Midway, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 29
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at West Jefferson, 7 p.m.
High School Wrestling
London at Westfall, 6 p.m.
Jan. 30
High School Girls Basketball
Huntington at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Logan Elm at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
College Men's Basketball
Brescia at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Brescia at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
Jan. 31
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Zane Trace at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 1
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Canal Winchester, 6 p.m.
Paint Valley at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
Wellington at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Westfall at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Amanda-Clearcreek at New Lexington, 10 a.m.
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Southeast, 3 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Southeast, 1 p.m.
Feb. 3
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Hartley at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Washington C..H, 7 p.m.
Grove City Christian at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
College Men's Basketball
West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
Feb. 5
High School Wrestling
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 6
High School Boys Basketball
Horizon Science at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at Independence, 6 p.m.
Westfall at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.
Feb. 7
High School Boys Basketball
Huntington at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.
New Hope at Eastern Pike, 7:30 p.m.
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 3 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 1 p.m.
Feb. 11
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Huntington at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12
High School Wrestling
Westfall at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Logan Elm, Washington C.H. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 14
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Grove City, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Logan Elm, 10 a.m.
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-East, 3 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-East, 1 p.m.
Feb. 18
College Men's Basketball
Carlow at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Carlow at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
Feb. 22
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Point Park, 3 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Point Park, 1 p.m.