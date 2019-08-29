8/30 Independence

9/6 at Unioto

9/13 Liberty Union

9/20 Fairfield Union

9/27 at Waverly

10/4 Bloom-Carroll

10/11 at Circleville

10/18 Hamilton Twp.

10/25 at Teays Valley

11/1 at Logan Elm

—All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

