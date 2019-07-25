Herald looking for freelance writer
The Circleville Herald is looking for a freelance writer to assist us with covering high school football and selected other sporting events. If interested, please contact sports editor Brad Morris at sports@circlevilleherald.com.
Circleville youth soccer sign-ups
The final sign-up for Circleville Youth Soccer will be held on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Barthelmas Park soccer building beside the playground. Cut-off date will be August 3rd.
For more information, please contact Saunie Hinton at (740) 474-7113.
Circleville Dog Days 5K
The 18th annual Circleville Dog Days 5K road race, presented by Red Barn, will be held Sat., Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at Circleville High School.
Awards will be given to the top three in each of 34 total age groups, plus awards to the top three overall male and female finishers. Numerous door prizes also will be awarded, water and splits will be available on the course, and refreshments will be available at the finish.
Visit www.tristateracer.com for entry forms and online registration, or you can register the day of the race from 7:15-8:45 a.m. There is a $15 preregistration fee ($20 on race day), and at least the first 150 registered will receive a free T-shirt.
Special Olympics Golf Outing
The Pickaway County Special Olympics will be holding a golf outing on Sun., Sept. 22 at noon on the grounds of the Pickaway Country Club.
This is the largest fundraiser of the year for Special Olympics, which uses the proceeds to pay expenses for area athletes who participate in the program, along with purchasing uniforms, equipment, officials, travel/lodging expenses, medals, and tournament fees for their softball, track, basketball and golf teams.
The cost is $60 per player, $240 per team, $50 for a cart sponsorship and $100 for a hole sponsorship.
To register a team or become a sponsor, e-mail jeremyjoyce@pickawaydd.org or visit www.pickawaydd.org.