8/30 Zane Trace

9/7 at Westfall

9/13 at Miami Trace

9/20 at Teays Valley

9/27 Hamilton Twp.

10/4 Circleville

10/11 at Fairfield Union

10/18 at Morgan

10/25 Bloom-Carroll

11/1 Amanda-Clearcreek

—All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

