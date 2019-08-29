8/30 Zane Trace
9/7 at Westfall
9/13 at Miami Trace
9/20 at Teays Valley
9/27 Hamilton Twp.
10/4 Circleville
10/11 at Fairfield Union
10/18 at Morgan
10/25 Bloom-Carroll
11/1 Amanda-Clearcreek
—All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
8/30 Zane Trace
9/7 at Westfall
9/13 at Miami Trace
9/20 at Teays Valley
9/27 Hamilton Twp.
10/4 Circleville
10/11 at Fairfield Union
10/18 at Morgan
10/25 Bloom-Carroll
11/1 Amanda-Clearcreek
—All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.