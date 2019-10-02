Rushing
Player/School Att. Yds. Avg.
Peyton Madison, AC 65 599 9.2
Tristan McDanel, TV 78 471 6.0
Trent Davis, WF 75 465 6.2
Alex Fairchild, AC 49 291 5.9
Blayton Reid, LE 66 270 4.1
Cade Burton, CV 45 244 5.4
Whatt Thatcher, CV 50 223 4.5
Colin Michael, CV 42 221 5.3
Isac Payne, CV 46 203 4.4
Chance Littler, TV 41 194 4.7
Rushing touchdowns
Peyton Madison, AC 10
Tristan McDanel, TV 5
Alex Fairchild, AC 4
Trent Davis, WF 4
Hayden Lemaster, WF 3
Conner Robinsin, LE 3
Colin Michael, CV 3
Passing
Player/School Comp. Att Yds.
Conner Robinson, LE 68 133 946
Tristan McDanel, TV 25 42 458
Peyton Madison, AC 34 66 453
Hayden Lemaster, WF 24 38 382
Marcus Whaley, WF 23 33 213
Passing touchdowns
Conner Robinson, LE 9
Tristan McDanel, TV 5
Peyton Madison, AC 4
Marcus Whaley, WF 4
Hayden Lemaster, WF 4
Receiving
Player/School Rec. Yds. Avg.
Dale Hubbard, TV 7 233 33.3
Brock Banker, AC 12 183 15.3
Jared Harrington, LE 7 167 23.9
Donte Dryden, LE 14 166 11.9
Luke Blackburn, WF 12 155 12.9
Chanston Moll, WF 11 161 14.6
Clayton Knox, TV 10 147 14.7
Chase Hoffman, LE 8 142 17.8
Receiving touchdowns
Dale Hubbard, TV 3
Clayton Knox, TV 2
Jayse Miller, AC 2
Chase Hoffman, LE 2
Donte Dryden, LE 2
Peyton Bennett, LE 2
Brock Banker, AC 2
Chanston Moll, WF 2
Lucas List, WF 2
Hayden Lemaster, WF 2
Tackles
Josey Kelley, WF 84
Jesse Connell, AC 58
Quintin Lott, AC 55
Trevor Sharon, WF 49
Chanston Moll, WF 47
Michael Struckman, TV 38
Tim Smith, AC 35
Joey Truman, WF 35
Gage Weiler, TV 34
Zion Bowling, TV 33.5
Lane Stevens, AC 32
Peyton Weiler, TV 32
Isac Payne, CV 33
Colin Michael, CV 29
Tackles for loss
Zion Bowling, TV 10.5
Jesse Connell, AC 8
Eli Burgett, TV 7
Michael Struckman, TV 6
Lucas Breniser, TV 5
Isac Payne, CV 5
Anthony Buckley, AC 4
Jeremiah Thompson, TV 4
Matthew Dyer, LE 4
Sacks
Zion Bowling, TV 5.5
Jayden Hammond, WF 4.5
Tristan McDanel, TV 4
Jesse Connell, AC 3.5
Lucas Breniser, TV 3
Anthony Buckley, AC 2
Wyatt Thompson, TV 2
Lucas List, WF 2
Ely Cox, WF 2
Interceptions
Jayse Miller, AC; 2
Clayton Knox, TV 2
Hayden Lemaster, WF 2
Luke Blackburn, WF 2
Place-kicking
Player/School PAT FG T
Cale Clifton, TV 14 2 20
Jonathan Weaver, AC 14 1 17
Gavin Ewing, LE 9 0 9
Punting
Player/School Att. Yds. Avg.
Jesse Connell, AC 12 449 37.4
Scott Moats, CV 9 241 33.1
Gavin Ewing, LE 15 457 30.5