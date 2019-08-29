8/30 at Madison-Plains

9/7 Logan Elm

9/13 Circleville

9/20 Southeastern

9/27 at Zane Trace

10/4 Adena

10/11 at Huntington

10/18 Piketon

10/25 at Unioto

11/1 at Paint Valley

—All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

