Division II, Region 8 - 1. Harrison (6-1) 19.2, 2. Cin. Turpin (7-0) 18.2429, 3. Cin. La Salle (6-1) 17.296, 4. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (6-1) 15.9143, 5. Canal Winchester (6-1) 15.6786, 6. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-0) 14.7, 7. Cin. Anderson (5-2) 14.35, 8. Cin. Winton Woods (5-2) 13.5286, 9. Xenia (6-1) 13.4571, 10. Oxford Talawanda (5-2) 11.6643, 11. Cols. St. Charles (4-3) 10.1714, 12. Morrow Little Miami (5-2) 9.8214, 14. Teays Valley (5-2) 8.6786
Division IV, Region 15 - 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-1) 14.8857, 2. Licking Valley (7-0) 14.45, 3. Waverly (6-1) 13.1286, 4. Gallia Academy (7-0) 12.8387, 5. St. Clairsville (5-2) 11.5007, 6. New Concord John Glenn (5-2) 9.6286, 7. Heath (6-1) 8.3786, 8. Bloom-Carroll (5-2) 7.8214, 9. Cols. Marion-Franklin (5-2) 7.7643, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (4-3) 6.9929, 11. Cambridge (4-3) 6.75, 12. Zanesville Maysville (4-3) 6.1714, 19. Logan Elm (2-5) 1.7571, 20. Circleville (1-6) 1.6643
Division V, Region 19 - 1. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0) 15.3571, 2. Ironton (6-1) 12.6786, 3. Wheelersburg (4-3) 12.0071, 4. Minford (6-1) 11.0429, 5. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-1) 10.7071, 6. Wellston (6-1) 9.3571, 7. Portsmouth (6-1) 9.3143, 8. Columbus Academy (4-3) 8.7958, 9. Johnstown-Monroe (3-4) 6.2857, 10. Proctorville Fairland (4-3) 6.2374, 11. Chesapeake (3-4) 6.0143, 12. Oak Hill (3-4) 5.7071, 13. Westfall (4-3) 4.8429