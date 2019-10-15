Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.