Wednesday

High School Boys Soccer

Teays Valley at Circleville, 6 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Circleville at Logan Elm, 5:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Miami Trace at Westfall, 4 p.m.

Thursday

High School Volleyball

Adena at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Fisher Catholic at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Fairfield Union at Teays Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Circleville at Liberty Union, 3:45 p.m.

Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

High School Football

Circleville at Westfall, 7 p.m.

Logan Elm at Miami Trace, 7 p.m.

Teays Valley at Canal Winchester, 7 p.m.

Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Northwestern-Ohio at Ohio Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Volleyball

Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 10 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Lakewood, 12:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Westfall at Sheridan, 11:30 a.m.

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 11:45 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Northridge, noon

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 1 p.m.

Teays Valley at Newark, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Teays Valley at Central Crossing, 10 a.m.

Westfall at Sheridan, 10 a.m.

Circleville at Zane Trace, 3:30 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Teays Valley at Granville Invitational

High School Cross Country

Circleville, Logan Elm at Central Ohio Invitational, 8 a.m.

College Women's Soccer

Shawnee State at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.

Monday

High School Boys Soccer

Logan Elm at Jackson, 7 p.m.

Zane Trace at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Logan Elm at Jackson, 5 p.m.

Zane Trace at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Teays Valley at Whetstone, 5:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Worthington Christian, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Logan Elm, Teays Valley at Westfall, 4 p.m.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments