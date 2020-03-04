Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
Division II Southeast District final
No. 7 Logan Elm vs. No. 8 Warren at OU Convo, 7 p.m.
Friday
High School Girls Basketball
Division II regional final
Circleville vs. Tri-Valley at Zanesville, 7 p.m.
Also
New Hope vs. Temple Christian in OCSSA Tournament at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
New Hope vs. Calvary Christian in OCSSA Tournament at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
High School Wrestling
District tournaments
Teays Valley at Hilliard Darby, 4 p.m.
Circleville, Logan Elm at Claymont, 4 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Heath, 4 p.m.
Saturday
High School Wrestling
District tournaments
Teays Valley at Hilliard Darby, 9 a.m.
Circleville, Logan Elm at Claymont, 9 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Heath, 9 a.m.