Thursday

High School Boys Basketball

Division II Southeast District final

No. 7 Logan Elm vs. No. 8 Warren at OU Convo, 7 p.m.

Friday

High School Girls Basketball

Division II regional final

Circleville vs. Tri-Valley at Zanesville, 7 p.m.

Also

New Hope vs. Temple Christian in OCSSA Tournament at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

New Hope vs. Calvary Christian in OCSSA Tournament at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

High School Wrestling

District tournaments

Teays Valley at Hilliard Darby, 4 p.m.

Circleville, Logan Elm at Claymont, 4 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Heath, 4 p.m.

Saturday

High School Wrestling

District tournaments

Teays Valley at Hilliard Darby, 9 a.m.

Circleville, Logan Elm at Claymont, 9 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Heath, 9 a.m.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

