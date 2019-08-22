Friday

High School Football Final Scrimmage

Unioto at Circleville, 6:30 p.m.

Vinton County at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.

Teays Valley at Big Walnut, 7 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Washington C.H., 7 p.m.

Miami Trace at Westfall, 7 p.m.

Saturday

High School Volleyball

Amanda-Clearcreek at West Muskingum Invitational, 10 a.m.

Westfall at South Webster Invitational, noon

High School Boys Soccer

Southeastern at Amanda-Clearcreek, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Groveport, 11 a.m.

McClain at Logan Elm, 11:45 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer

McClain at Logan Elm, 10 a.m.

Southeastern at Amanda-Clearcreek, noon

Groveport at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Mid-State League Buckeye Division No. 2 at Turnberry, 1:30 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Circleville, Logan Elm, Westfall at Pickerington North Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Teays Valley at Whitehall Invitational, 9 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Newark Catholic Invitational, 9 a.m.

Monday

High School Volleyball

Teays Valley at Bishop Hartley, 7 p.m.

Granville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Alexander at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Alexander at Logan Elm, 5 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Circleville at Unioto, 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Chillicothe, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Circleville at Teays Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 3:45 p.m.

McClain at Westfall, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Volleyball

Southeastern at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

New Hope at Westfall, 6 p.m.

Waverly at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Westfall at Logan, 6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Circleville at Fisher Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Hamilton Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Bexley at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.

College Men's Soccer

Lourdes at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Ohio Christian at Mount Vernon Nazarene, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Boys Soccer

Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 7 p.m.

Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Liberty Union at Circleville, 6 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Westfall at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Amanda-Clearcreek, Logan Elm at Canal Winchester Invitational, 6:15 p.m.

College Women's Soccer

Ohio Christian at Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Thursday

High School Volleyball

Westfall at Paint Valley, 6:15 p.m.

Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Circleville at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Circleville at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Fisher Catholic at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 3:45 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 3:45 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.

Aug. 30

High School Football

Miami Trace at Circleville, 7 p.m.

Zane Trace at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.

Chillicothe at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Independence at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

Westfall at Madison-Plains, 7 p.m.

College Men's Soccer

Ohio Christian at Kenyon, 5:30 p.m.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

