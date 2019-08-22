Friday
High School Football Final Scrimmage
Unioto at Circleville, 6:30 p.m.
Vinton County at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.
Teays Valley at Big Walnut, 7 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Washington C.H., 7 p.m.
Miami Trace at Westfall, 7 p.m.
Saturday
High School Volleyball
Amanda-Clearcreek at West Muskingum Invitational, 10 a.m.
Westfall at South Webster Invitational, noon
High School Boys Soccer
Southeastern at Amanda-Clearcreek, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Groveport, 11 a.m.
McClain at Logan Elm, 11:45 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer
McClain at Logan Elm, 10 a.m.
Southeastern at Amanda-Clearcreek, noon
Groveport at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Mid-State League Buckeye Division No. 2 at Turnberry, 1:30 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Circleville, Logan Elm, Westfall at Pickerington North Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Teays Valley at Whitehall Invitational, 9 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Newark Catholic Invitational, 9 a.m.
Monday
High School Volleyball
Teays Valley at Bishop Hartley, 7 p.m.
Granville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Alexander at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Alexander at Logan Elm, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Circleville at Unioto, 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Chillicothe, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Circleville at Teays Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 3:45 p.m.
McClain at Westfall, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Volleyball
Southeastern at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
New Hope at Westfall, 6 p.m.
Waverly at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Westfall at Logan, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Circleville at Fisher Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Hamilton Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Bexley at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.
College Men's Soccer
Lourdes at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
College Volleyball
Ohio Christian at Mount Vernon Nazarene, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Boys Soccer
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 7 p.m.
Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Liberty Union at Circleville, 6 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Westfall at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Amanda-Clearcreek, Logan Elm at Canal Winchester Invitational, 6:15 p.m.
College Women's Soccer
Ohio Christian at Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Thursday
High School Volleyball
Westfall at Paint Valley, 6:15 p.m.
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Circleville at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Circleville at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Fisher Catholic at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 3:45 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 3:45 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.
Aug. 30
High School Football
Miami Trace at Circleville, 7 p.m.
Zane Trace at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.
Chillicothe at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Independence at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
Westfall at Madison-Plains, 7 p.m.
College Men's Soccer
Ohio Christian at Kenyon, 5:30 p.m.