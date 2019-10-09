Friday

High School Football

Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Westfall at Huntington, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Division II state tournament

Westfall at The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course

College Volleyball

Point Park at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Soccer

Division III Southeast District

sectional semifinal

No. 12 Westfall at No. 5 Valley, 11 a.m.

Regular season

Logan Elm at Logan, 2 p.m.

Teays Valley at Dublin Scioto, 2 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Miami Trace at Logan Elm, 1 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:15 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Teays Valley West, 9 a.m.

Scioto Valley Conference at Southeastern, 9 a.m.

High School Girls Golf

Division II state tournament

Westfall at The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course

College Men’s Soccer

Ohio Christian at Carlow, noon

College Women’s Soccer

Ohio Christian at Carlow, 10 a.m.

College Volleyball

Carlow at Ohio Christian, noon

sports@circlevilleherald.com

