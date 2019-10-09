Friday
High School Football
Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Westfall at Huntington, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Division II state tournament
Westfall at The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course
College Volleyball
Point Park at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Soccer
Division III Southeast District
sectional semifinal
No. 12 Westfall at No. 5 Valley, 11 a.m.
Regular season
Logan Elm at Logan, 2 p.m.
Teays Valley at Dublin Scioto, 2 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Miami Trace at Logan Elm, 1 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:15 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Teays Valley West, 9 a.m.
Scioto Valley Conference at Southeastern, 9 a.m.
High School Girls Golf
Division II state tournament
Westfall at The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course
College Men’s Soccer
Ohio Christian at Carlow, noon
College Women’s Soccer
Ohio Christian at Carlow, 10 a.m.
College Volleyball
Carlow at Ohio Christian, noon