Tuesday
High School Volleyball
Westfall at Zane Trace, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Licking Hts. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Westfall at Madison-Plains, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Logan Elm at Fisher Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Mid-State League Buckeye Division Postseason at Upper Lansdowne, 9 a.m.
High School Cross Country
Pickaway County meet at Circleville, 5 p.m.
College Volleyball
Ohio Christian at Shawnee State, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Volleyball
Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.
Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Madison-Plains at Westfall, 4:30 p.m.
College Men's Soccer
Georgetown at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.
College Women's Soccer
Lourdes at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.
Thursday
High School Volleyball
Westfall at Southeastern, 6:15 p.m.
Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Westfall at Granville Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:30 p.m.
Unioto at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Circleville at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fisher Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Mid-State League Buckeye Division No. 4 at Denison, 8:30 a.m.
High School Girls Golf
Pickaway County match at Crown Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
High School Football
Valley at Circleville, 7 p.m.
Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
Southeastern at Westfall, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Trinity at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday
High School Volleyball
Circleville Invitational, 10 a.m.
Logan Elm at Westfall, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Grove City Christian at Amanda-Clearcreek, 11 a.m.
Circleville at Sheridan, noon
Bishop Ready at Teays Valley, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Circleville at Sheridan, 10 a.m.
Heath at Amanda-Clearcreek, 11 a.m.
Athens at Logan Elm, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Logan Elm at Grandview Hts. Invitational, 9 a.m.
High School Boys Golf
Circleville, Logan Elm at Zane Trace Invitational (Jaycees), 9 a.m.
Teays Valley at Worthington Kilbourne Invitational, 1 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm, Westfall at Lancaster Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Teays Valley at Heath Invitational
College Men's Soccer
UC-Clermont at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.
College Women's Soccer
Georgetown at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.