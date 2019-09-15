Tuesday

High School Volleyball

Westfall at Zane Trace, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Licking Hts. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Westfall at Madison-Plains, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Logan Elm at Fisher Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Mid-State League Buckeye Division Postseason at Upper Lansdowne, 9 a.m.

High School Cross Country

Pickaway County meet at Circleville, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Ohio Christian at Shawnee State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Volleyball

Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.

Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Madison-Plains at Westfall, 4:30 p.m.

College Men's Soccer

Georgetown at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.

College Women's Soccer

Lourdes at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.

Thursday

High School Volleyball

Westfall at Southeastern, 6:15 p.m.

Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Westfall at Granville Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:30 p.m.

Unioto at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Circleville at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fisher Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Mid-State League Buckeye Division No. 4 at Denison, 8:30 a.m.

High School Girls Golf

Pickaway County match at Crown Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

High School Football

Valley at Circleville, 7 p.m.

Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

Southeastern at Westfall, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Trinity at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday

High School Volleyball

Circleville Invitational, 10 a.m.

Logan Elm at Westfall, 1 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Grove City Christian at Amanda-Clearcreek, 11 a.m.

Circleville at Sheridan, noon

Bishop Ready at Teays Valley, 1 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Circleville at Sheridan, 10 a.m.

Heath at Amanda-Clearcreek, 11 a.m.

Athens at Logan Elm, 1 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Logan Elm at Grandview Hts. Invitational, 9 a.m.

High School Boys Golf

Circleville, Logan Elm at Zane Trace Invitational (Jaycees), 9 a.m.

Teays Valley at Worthington Kilbourne Invitational, 1 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm, Westfall at Lancaster Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Teays Valley at Heath Invitational

College Men's Soccer

UC-Clermont at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.

College Women's Soccer

Georgetown at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments