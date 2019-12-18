Thursday

High School Wrestling

Groveport at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Southeastern at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

UM-Dearborn at Ohio Christian, 6 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Westfall at Zane Trace, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Cristo Rey at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Cristo Rey at New Hope, 5 p.m.

Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Logan Elm at Archbold (Defiance College) 2 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Southeastern at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.

New Hope at Meigs, 6:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Upper Arlington at Teays Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Genoa Christian at New Hope, 5 p.m.

Westfall at Madison-Plains, 7:30 p.m.

Circleville vs. Fairland at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville at Huntington, 9 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Olentangy Berlin, 9 a.m.

Westfall at Vinton County Invitational, 9 a.m.

Logan Elm at Archbold (Defiance College), 10 a.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Rochester at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

Monday

High School Boys Basketball

Newark Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 27

High School Boys Basketball

Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville vs. Tri-Valley at Pickerington Central, 1 p.m.

Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. New Lexington, 3 p.m.

Dublin Jerome vs. Marysville, 4:30 p.m.

Vinton County vs. Licking Hts., 6 p.m.

Teays Valley vs. Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Medina Invitational

Dec. 28

High School Boys Basketball

{span}Westfall at Circleville, 2:30 p.m.{/span}

Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Logan Elm at Unioto, 1:30 p.m.

Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic

Marysville vs. Licking Hts., 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley vs. Dublin Jerome, 6 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Medina Invitational

Dec. 30

High School Boys Basketball

Logan Elm at Adena, 7:30 p.m.

Groveport at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Fisher Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian vs. Grace at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Jan. 2

High School Girls Basketball

Vineyard Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Westfall at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Plains at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 3

High School Boys Basketball

McClain at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tree of Life at New Hope, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Westfall, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Groveport Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Lourdes, 1 p.m.

