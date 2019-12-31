Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
Vineyard Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Westfall at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
McClain at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tree of Life at New Hope, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Westfall, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Groveport Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Lourdes, 1 p.m.
Monday
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
New Hope at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Huntington, 6:15 p.m.
Miami Trace at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Alice Lloyd at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Alice Lloyd at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
Jan. 8
High School Wrestling
Zane Trace at Amanda-Clearcreek, 6 p.m.
Jan. 9
High School Boys Basketball
Fisher Catholic at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Piketon at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Westfall at Logan Elm, 6 p.m.
Jan. 10
High School Boys Basketball
Unioto at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 11
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Horizon Science at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Dublin Coffman at Teays Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Horizon Science at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley Invitational, 9 a.m.
Logan Elm at Central Crossing Classic, 10 a.m.
Westfall at Fairfield Invitational
College Men’s Basketball
Asbury at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Asbury at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.