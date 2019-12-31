Thursday

High School Girls Basketball

Vineyard Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Westfall at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Plains at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

McClain at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tree of Life at New Hope, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Westfall, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Groveport Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Lourdes, 1 p.m.

Monday

High School Girls Basketball

Logan Elm at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

New Hope at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Huntington, 6:15 p.m.

Miami Trace at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Alice Lloyd at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Alice Lloyd at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Jan. 8

High School Wrestling

Zane Trace at Amanda-Clearcreek, 6 p.m.

Jan. 9

High School Boys Basketball

Fisher Catholic at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Piketon at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Westfall at Logan Elm, 6 p.m.

Jan. 10

High School Boys Basketball

Unioto at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Horizon Science at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Dublin Coffman at Teays Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Horizon Science at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley Invitational, 9 a.m.

Logan Elm at Central Crossing Classic, 10 a.m.

Westfall at Fairfield Invitational

College Men’s Basketball

Asbury at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Asbury at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

