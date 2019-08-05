Tuesday

High School Boys Golf

Mid-State League Buckeye Division No. 1 at Crown Hill, 9 a.m.

High School Girls Golf

Mid-State League Buckeye Division Preseason at Upper Lansdowne, 9 a.m.

Wednesday

High School Boys Golf

Amanda-Clearcreek, Logan Elm, Teays Valley, Westfall at Circleville Invitational, 8 a.m.

Thursday

High School Girls Golf

Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.

Bishop Hartley at Circleville, 4 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Golf

Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm, Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll Invitational, 9 a.m.

High School Girls Golf

Westfall at Vinton County Invitational, 9 a.m.

Aug. 12

High School Girls Golf

Circleville, Logan Elm and Teays Valley at Westfall Invitational, 1 p.m.

Aug. 13

High School Boys Golf

Circleville, Teays Valley at Logan Elm Invitational, 9 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Newark at Teays Valley, 4 p.m.

Aug. 14

High School Boys Golf

Zane Trace at Circleville, 4 p.m.

Aug. 15

High School Girls Golf

Westfall at Gallia Academy, 10 a.m.

Fairfield Union at Circleville, 4 p.m.

Aug. 16

High School Boys Soccer

London at Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

London at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Circleville at Chillicothe, 4 p.m.

Aug. 17

High School Boys Soccer

South at Teays Valley, 11:30 a.m.

McClain at Circleville, 1 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

McClain at Circleville, 11 a.m.

Aug. 19

High School Volleyball

Westfall at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Logan Elm at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Logan Elm at Westfall, 5 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Teays Valley at Bishop Hartley, 4 p.m.

Unioto at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 3:45 p.m.

Circleville at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.

Aug. 20

High School Volleyball

Unioto at Logan Elm, 6:15 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Miami Trace at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.

Briggs at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Vinton County at Circleville, 4 p.m.

Aug. 21

High School Volleyball

Fisher Catholic at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 7 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 5 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Franklin Hts. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Teays Valley at Grove City, 4 p.m.

Washington C.H. at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Jackson, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Circleville, Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 3:45 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Westfall at Teays Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Aug. 22

High School Volleyball

Fairfield Union at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Miami Trace at Logan Elm, 7:15 p.m.

Westfall at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Grandview Hts. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Circleville at Washington C.H., 5 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Circleville at Washington C.H., 7 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Teays Valley at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.

Liberty Union at Circleville, 4 p.m.

Aug. 23

High School Football Final Scrimmage

Unioto at Circleville, 6:30 p.m.

Vinton County at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.

Teays Valley at Big Walnut, 7 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Washington C.H., 7 p.m.

Miami Trace at Westfall, 7 p.m.

