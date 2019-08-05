Tuesday
High School Boys Golf
Mid-State League Buckeye Division No. 1 at Crown Hill, 9 a.m.
High School Girls Golf
Mid-State League Buckeye Division Preseason at Upper Lansdowne, 9 a.m.
Wednesday
High School Boys Golf
Amanda-Clearcreek, Logan Elm, Teays Valley, Westfall at Circleville Invitational, 8 a.m.
Thursday
High School Girls Golf
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.
Bishop Hartley at Circleville, 4 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Golf
Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm, Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll Invitational, 9 a.m.
High School Girls Golf
Westfall at Vinton County Invitational, 9 a.m.
Aug. 12
High School Girls Golf
Circleville, Logan Elm and Teays Valley at Westfall Invitational, 1 p.m.
Aug. 13
High School Boys Golf
Circleville, Teays Valley at Logan Elm Invitational, 9 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Newark at Teays Valley, 4 p.m.
Aug. 14
High School Boys Golf
Zane Trace at Circleville, 4 p.m.
Aug. 15
High School Girls Golf
Westfall at Gallia Academy, 10 a.m.
Fairfield Union at Circleville, 4 p.m.
Aug. 16
High School Boys Soccer
London at Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
London at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Circleville at Chillicothe, 4 p.m.
Aug. 17
High School Boys Soccer
South at Teays Valley, 11:30 a.m.
McClain at Circleville, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
McClain at Circleville, 11 a.m.
Aug. 19
High School Volleyball
Westfall at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Logan Elm at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Logan Elm at Westfall, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Teays Valley at Bishop Hartley, 4 p.m.
Unioto at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 3:45 p.m.
Circleville at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.
Aug. 20
High School Volleyball
Unioto at Logan Elm, 6:15 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Miami Trace at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.
Briggs at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Vinton County at Circleville, 4 p.m.
Aug. 21
High School Volleyball
Fisher Catholic at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 7 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 5 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Franklin Hts. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Teays Valley at Grove City, 4 p.m.
Washington C.H. at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Jackson, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Circleville, Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 3:45 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Westfall at Teays Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Aug. 22
High School Volleyball
Fairfield Union at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Miami Trace at Logan Elm, 7:15 p.m.
Westfall at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Grandview Hts. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Circleville at Washington C.H., 5 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Circleville at Washington C.H., 7 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Teays Valley at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.
Liberty Union at Circleville, 4 p.m.
Aug. 23
High School Football Final Scrimmage
Unioto at Circleville, 6:30 p.m.
Vinton County at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.
Teays Valley at Big Walnut, 7 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Washington C.H., 7 p.m.
Miami Trace at Westfall, 7 p.m.