Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Huntington at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Huntington at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.
New Hope at Eastern Pike, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Regional team dual tournament
Logan Elm vs. Bexley at Miami Trace, 9 a.m.
Westfall vs. Shadyside and Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Trimble at Alexander, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley vs. Whetstone/Hilliard Darby winner at Hilliard Darby, 10 a.m.
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 3 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 1 p.m.
Monday
High School Girls Basketball
Division III Southeast District
sectional semifinal
No. 23 Westfall vs. No. 10 Adena at Jackson, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Huntington at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Wrestling
Westfall at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Logan Elm, Washington C.H. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
Division II Southeast District
sectional final
No. 1 Circleville vs. No. 16 Meigs/No. 17 Athens winner at Adena, 6:15 p.m.
No. 8 Logan Elm vs. No. 9 McClain at Logan, 8 p.m.
Feb. 14
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Grove City, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Division I Central District
sectional semifinal
No. 36 Teays Valley at No. 14 Canal Winchester, 1 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Logan Elm, 10 a.m.
Scioto Valley Conference at Southeastern, 10 a.m.
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-East, 3 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-East, 1 p.m.
Feb. 18
High School Girls Basketball
Division III Central District
sectional semifinal
No. 18 Johnstown at No. 5 Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
College Men's Basketball
Carlow at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Carlow at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.