Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Huntington at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Huntington at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.

New Hope at Eastern Pike, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Regional team dual tournament

Logan Elm vs. Bexley at Miami Trace, 9 a.m.

Westfall vs. Shadyside and Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Trimble at Alexander, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley vs. Whetstone/Hilliard Darby winner at Hilliard Darby, 10 a.m.

College Men's Basketball

Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 3 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 1 p.m.

Monday

High School Girls Basketball

Division III Southeast District

sectional semifinal

No. 23 Westfall vs. No. 10 Adena at Jackson, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Huntington at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Wrestling

Westfall at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Logan Elm, Washington C.H. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

High School Girls Basketball

Division II Southeast District

sectional final

No. 1 Circleville vs. No. 16 Meigs/No. 17 Athens winner at Adena, 6:15 p.m.

No. 8 Logan Elm vs. No. 9 McClain at Logan, 8 p.m.

Feb. 14

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15

High School Boys Basketball

Teays Valley at Grove City, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Division I Central District

sectional semifinal

No. 36 Teays Valley at No. 14 Canal Winchester, 1 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Logan Elm, 10 a.m.

Scioto Valley Conference at Southeastern, 10 a.m.

College Men's Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-East, 3 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-East, 1 p.m.

Feb. 18

High School Girls Basketball

Division III Central District

sectional semifinal

No. 18 Johnstown at No. 5 Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

College Men's Basketball

Carlow at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Carlow at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

