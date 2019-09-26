Friday

High School Football

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Waverly, 7 p.m.

Westfall at Zane Trace, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Cincinnati Christian at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday

High School Volleyball

New Hope at Amanda-Clearcreek, 12:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Circleville at Zane Trace, 1:30 p.m.

Westland at Teays Valley, 3 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 11 a.m.

Athens at Circleville, 1 p.m.

Fisher Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Westfall at London Invitational, 9 a.m.

Circleville, Teays Valley at Piketon Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Men's Soccer

Ohio Christian at Brescia

College Women's Soccer

Ohio Christian at Brescia

College Volleyball

IU-Kokomo at Ohio Christian, noon

Monday

High School Volleyball

Northland at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

West Jefferson at Logan Elm, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Briggs at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Volleyball

Westfall at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Division II Southeast District

Westfall at Pickaway Country Club

High School Girls Tennis

Division II Southeast District sectional

Circleville, Logan Elm at Portsmouth

Wednesday

High School Boys Soccer

Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 5:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

North Adams at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

North Adams at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Down on the Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Circleville, Logan Elm at Backwoods Fest 2-miler, 5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Division II Southeast District

Circleville, Logan Elm's Jaren Stover at Crown Hill

High School Girls Tennis

Division II Southeast District sectional

Circleville, Logan Elm at Portsmouth

Thursday

High School Volleyball

Huntington at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

College Men's Soccer

Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

College Women's Soccer

Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 5 p.m.

