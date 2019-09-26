Friday
High School Football
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Waverly, 7 p.m.
Westfall at Zane Trace, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Cincinnati Christian at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday
High School Volleyball
New Hope at Amanda-Clearcreek, 12:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Circleville at Zane Trace, 1:30 p.m.
Westland at Teays Valley, 3 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 11 a.m.
Athens at Circleville, 1 p.m.
Fisher Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Westfall at London Invitational, 9 a.m.
Circleville, Teays Valley at Piketon Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Men's Soccer
Ohio Christian at Brescia
College Women's Soccer
Ohio Christian at Brescia
College Volleyball
IU-Kokomo at Ohio Christian, noon
Monday
High School Volleyball
Northland at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
West Jefferson at Logan Elm, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Briggs at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Volleyball
Westfall at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Division II Southeast District
Westfall at Pickaway Country Club
High School Girls Tennis
Division II Southeast District sectional
Circleville, Logan Elm at Portsmouth
Wednesday
High School Boys Soccer
Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 5:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
North Adams at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
North Adams at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Down on the Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Circleville, Logan Elm at Backwoods Fest 2-miler, 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Division II Southeast District
Circleville, Logan Elm's Jaren Stover at Crown Hill
High School Girls Tennis
Division II Southeast District sectional
Circleville, Logan Elm at Portsmouth
Thursday
High School Volleyball
Huntington at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
College Men's Soccer
Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.
College Women's Soccer
Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 5 p.m.