Tuesday

High School Volleyball

Unioto at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Southeastern at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Southeastern at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Bishop Ready, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Logan Elm at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.

Fisher Catholic at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Logan Elm at Worthington Christian, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Ohio Christian at Marietta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Boys Soccer

Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:15 p.m.

Piketon at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Piketon at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Fisher Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Teays Valley at Circleville, 3:45 p.m.

Westfall at Miami Trace w/ Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Shawnee State at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Thursday

High School Volleyball

Piketon at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Westfall at Miami Trace, 5 p.m.

Pickerington Central at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Mid-State League Buckeye Division No. 3 at Lancaster Country Club, 2:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

High School Football

Washington C.H. at Circleville, 7 p.m.

Teays Valley at Logan, 7 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Unioto, 7 p.m.

Saturday

High School Football

Logan Elm at Westfall, 7 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Teays Valley at Dublin Scioto quad, 9 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fisher Catholic, 11 a.m.

Circleville at Washington C.H., 11:15 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Logan Elm at Miami Trace, 11 a.m.

Jackson at Circleville, 4 p.m.

Logan at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Teays Valley at Circleville, noon

Logan Elm at Fisher Catholic, 3 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Teays Valley at Grove City Invitational, noon

High School Cross Country

Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm, Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial McGowan Invitational, 1 p.m.

Westfall at Zane Trace Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Men's Soccer

Ohio Christian at Mount St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

College Women's Soccer

Ohio Christian at Rochester, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Ohio Christian at Wilmington, 11 a.m.

