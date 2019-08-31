Tuesday
High School Volleyball
Unioto at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Southeastern at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Southeastern at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bishop Ready, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Logan Elm at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.
Fisher Catholic at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Logan Elm at Worthington Christian, 4 p.m.
College Volleyball
Ohio Christian at Marietta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Boys Soccer
Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:15 p.m.
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:15 p.m.
Piketon at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Piketon at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Fisher Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Teays Valley at Circleville, 3:45 p.m.
Westfall at Miami Trace w/ Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Shawnee State at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
Thursday
High School Volleyball
Piketon at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Westfall at Miami Trace, 5 p.m.
Pickerington Central at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Mid-State League Buckeye Division No. 3 at Lancaster Country Club, 2:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.
Friday
High School Football
Washington C.H. at Circleville, 7 p.m.
Teays Valley at Logan, 7 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Unioto, 7 p.m.
Saturday
High School Football
Logan Elm at Westfall, 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Teays Valley at Dublin Scioto quad, 9 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Fisher Catholic, 11 a.m.
Circleville at Washington C.H., 11:15 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Logan Elm at Miami Trace, 11 a.m.
Jackson at Circleville, 4 p.m.
Logan at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Teays Valley at Circleville, noon
Logan Elm at Fisher Catholic, 3 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Teays Valley at Grove City Invitational, noon
High School Cross Country
Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm, Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial McGowan Invitational, 1 p.m.
Westfall at Zane Trace Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Men's Soccer
Ohio Christian at Mount St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
College Women's Soccer
Ohio Christian at Rochester, 5 p.m.
College Volleyball
Ohio Christian at Wilmington, 11 a.m.