Friday

High School Baseball

Westfall vs. Canal Winchester at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium, 4 p.m.

Circleville vs. Athens at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Baseball

Athens at Logan Elm (DH), 11 a.m.

Olentangy at Teays Valley, noon

Circleville vs. Chillicothe (DH) at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium, 6:15 p.m.

High School Softball

Athens at Logan Elm (DH), 11 a.m.

High School Track and Field

Teays Valley at Newark Invitational, 9 a.m.

Logan Elm, Westfall at Circleville Kiwanis Relays, 11 a.m.

Monday

High School Baseball

Zane Trace at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 5:15 p.m.

Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.

High School Softball

Zane Trace at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 5:15 p.m.

Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Baseball

Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 5 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at New Lexington, 5 p.m.

Gahanna at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.

High School Softball

Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 5 p.m.

High School Track and Field

Pickaway County meet at Westfall, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Tennis

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Baseball

Westfall at Adena, 5 p.m.

Teays Valley at Circleville, 5:15 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:15 p.m.

High School Softball

Westfall at Adena, 5 p.m.

Teays Valley at Circleville, 5:15 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:15 p.m.

High School Boys Tennis

Logan Elm at Lancaster, 4:30 p.m.

