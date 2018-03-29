Friday
High School Baseball
Westfall vs. Canal Winchester at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium, 4 p.m.
Circleville vs. Athens at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Baseball
Athens at Logan Elm (DH), 11 a.m.
Olentangy at Teays Valley, noon
Circleville vs. Chillicothe (DH) at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium, 6:15 p.m.
High School Softball
Athens at Logan Elm (DH), 11 a.m.
High School Track and Field
Teays Valley at Newark Invitational, 9 a.m.
Logan Elm, Westfall at Circleville Kiwanis Relays, 11 a.m.
Monday
High School Baseball
Zane Trace at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 5:15 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.
High School Softball
Zane Trace at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 5:15 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Baseball
Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 5 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at New Lexington, 5 p.m.
Gahanna at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.
High School Softball
Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 5 p.m.
High School Track and Field
Pickaway County meet at Westfall, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Baseball
Westfall at Adena, 5 p.m.
Teays Valley at Circleville, 5:15 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:15 p.m.
High School Softball
Westfall at Adena, 5 p.m.
Teays Valley at Circleville, 5:15 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:15 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis
Logan Elm at Lancaster, 4:30 p.m.