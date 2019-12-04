Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
Zane Trace at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Adena, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
High School Girls Basketball
Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Westfall at West Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at McClain, 1:15 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Logan Elm at Cambridge Invitational, 9 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Granville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Teays Valley at Marysville, 10 a.m.
Circleville at Jackson, 10 a.m.
Westfall Justin Butcher Memorial Tournament, 10 a.m.
College Men's Basketball
Rio Grande at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Rio Grande at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Bexley, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
KIPP Columbus at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Zane Trace, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.