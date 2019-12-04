Thursday

High School Boys Basketball

Zane Trace at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Adena, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

High School Girls Basketball

Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Westfall at West Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at McClain, 1:15 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Logan Elm at Cambridge Invitational, 9 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Granville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Teays Valley at Marysville, 10 a.m.

Circleville at Jackson, 10 a.m.

Westfall Justin Butcher Memorial Tournament, 10 a.m.

College Men's Basketball

Rio Grande at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Rio Grande at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Logan Elm at Bexley, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

KIPP Columbus at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Zane Trace, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments