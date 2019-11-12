Schedule

Friday

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Mount Vernon Nazarene, 7 p.m.

Saturday

High School Football

Division V, Region 19 semifinal

No. 4 Amanda-Clearcreek vs. No. 1 Ironton at Jackson, 7 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Wright St-Lake at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Nov. 20

College Women’s Basketball

Geneva at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Nov. 22

High School Girls Basketball

Logan Elm at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.

Alexander at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Bishop Watterson, 7:30 p.m.

New Hope at Fairfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian vs. Siena Heights at Rio Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 23

High School Girls Basketball

Zane Trace at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Utica, 2:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian vs. Ohio Valley at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

St. Mary of the Woods at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

Nov. 26

High School Girls Basketball

Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27

High School Girls Basketball

Chillicothe at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

