Announcement
The Circleville Classic 5-Miler, in Memory of Jeff and Jean McGowan will be held October 19th. Race starts at Circleville High School at and loops around the neighborhood before returning and finishing on the McGowan track.
Volunteers are always welcome.
Tuesday
High School Volleyball
Westfall at Adena, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Division I Central District
Teays Valley's Brooke DeVolld and Audrey Keplar at New Albany Links
Wednesday
High School Boys Soccer
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
Washington C.H. at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Teays Valley at Fisher Catholic, 5 p.m.
Washington C.H. at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 5:30 p.m.
Jackson at Circleville, 6 p.m.
Thursday
High School Volleyball
Zane Trace at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Teays Valley at DeSales, 7 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
College Men's Soccer
Point Park at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.
College Women's Soccer
Point Park at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.
Friday
High School Football
Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Westfall at Huntington, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Division II state tournament
Westfall at The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course
College Volleyball
Point Park at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Soccer
Division III Southeast District
sectional semifinal
No. 12 Westfall at No. 5 Valley, 11 a.m.
Regular season
Logan Elm at Logan, 2 p.m.
Teays Valley at Dublin Scioto, 2 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Miami Trace at Logan Elm, 1 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:15 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Fairfield Union, 9 a.m.
Scioto Valley Conference at Southeastern, 9 a.m.
High School Girls Golf
Division II state tournament
Westfall at The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course
College Men's Soccer
Ohio Christian at Carlow, noon
College Women's Soccer
Ohio Christian at Carlow, 10 a.m.
College Volleyball
Carlow at Ohio Christian, noon