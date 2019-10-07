Announcement

The Circleville Classic 5-Miler, in Memory of Jeff and Jean McGowan will be held October 19th. Race starts at Circleville High School at and loops around the neighborhood before returning and finishing on the McGowan track.

Volunteers are always welcome.

Tuesday

High School Volleyball

Westfall at Adena, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Division I Central District

Teays Valley's Brooke DeVolld and Audrey Keplar at New Albany Links

Wednesday

High School Boys Soccer

Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

Washington C.H. at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Teays Valley at Fisher Catholic, 5 p.m.

Washington C.H. at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 5:30 p.m.

Jackson at Circleville, 6 p.m.

Thursday

High School Volleyball

Zane Trace at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Teays Valley at DeSales, 7 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

College Men's Soccer

Point Park at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.

College Women's Soccer

Point Park at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.

Friday

High School Football

Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Westfall at Huntington, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Division II state tournament

Westfall at The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course

College Volleyball

Point Park at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Soccer

Division III Southeast District

sectional semifinal

No. 12 Westfall at No. 5 Valley, 11 a.m.

Regular season

Logan Elm at Logan, 2 p.m.

Teays Valley at Dublin Scioto, 2 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Miami Trace at Logan Elm, 1 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:15 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Fairfield Union, 9 a.m.

Scioto Valley Conference at Southeastern, 9 a.m.

High School Girls Golf

Division II state tournament

Westfall at The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course

College Men's Soccer

Ohio Christian at Carlow, noon

College Women's Soccer

Ohio Christian at Carlow, 10 a.m.

College Volleyball

Carlow at Ohio Christian, noon

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments