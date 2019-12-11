Schedule
Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
KIPP Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Unioto at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Logan Elm at Westerville North, 6 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Fairfield Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Piketon at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Calvary Christian at New Hope, 8 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Westfall at Barnesville Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Olentangy Liberty Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley 75, Logan 64
Logan 12 22 11 19—64
Teays Valley 19 9 26 21—75
LOGAN 64 (1-2): Ashton Mahaffey 5 1-2 16, Mason Frasure 2 1-2 5, Tegan Myers 6 6-11 19, Ian Frasure 2 1-4 7, Colten Castle 1-0-2, Justin Wolfe 2 1-1 5, Nolan Robinette 1 2-5 4, Colton Ruff 2 2-2 6, Conner Ruff 0. Totals 21 14-27 64. 3-pt FG: Mahaffey 5, I. Frasure 2, Myers.
TEAYS VALLEY 75 (1-0): Adam Benschoter 5 2-4 13, Trey Purdon 2-0-4, Garrett Meddock 1-0-3, Peyton Weiler 1 1-2 3, Riely Weiss 7 2-6 18, Clayton Knox 5 2-3 14, Eli Burgett 0, Camden Primmer 8 3-5 20. Totals 29 10-20 75. 3-pt FG: Weiss 2, Knox 2, Benschoter, Meddock, Primmer.
FG: Logan 21-50 (.420), TV 29-65 (.446). 3-pt FG: Logan 8-21 (.381), TV 7-24 (.292). FT: Logan 14-27 (.519), TV 10-20 (.500). Rebounds: Logan 35 (Wolfe 10, Robinette 7, Castle 5), TV 38 (Purdon 8, Benschoter 5, Primmer 5). Assists: Logan 14 (Castle 5, I. Frasure 4), TV 17 (Benschoter, Purdon, Weiss and Primmer 3 each). Steals: Logan 3, TV 11 (Weiss 6). Turnovers: Logan 16, TV 9. Fouls: Logan 18, TV 22. JV: TV 62, Logan 25. 9G: TV 39, Logan 34.
Logan Elm 53,
Bexley 51
LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 6-0-15, Baldwin 1-0-3, Ward 2-9-15, Chalfin 4-10-20. Three-point goals — Wietelmann (3), Ward (2), Chalfin (2) and Baldwin. Total — 13 19-23 53.
BEXLEY — Davis 8-0-19, Williams 2-0-4, Mitchell 2-2-6, Harpe 2-1-5, Phillips 5-2-17 . Three-point goals — Phillips (5) and Davis (3). Total — 19 5-9 51.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 15 10 13 15 53
Bexley 10 11 10 20 51
Amanda-Clearcreek 64,
Westfall 43
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Madison 6-0-12, Bolin 7-2-18, Pugh 1-0-2, Miller 6-0-14, Connell 4-3-11, Stevens 3-1-7. Three-point goals — Bolin (2), Miller (2). Total — 27-53 6-8 64.
WESTFALL — Wyman 2-0-5, Lemaster 3-1-9, Spohn 1-0-2, Weiss 2-0-4, Cline 2-0-5, Shipley 3-0-6, Blackburn 5-2-12. Three-point goals — Wyman, Lemaster (2), Cline. Total — 18-51 3-7 43.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Am-Clearcreek 20 9 16 19 64
Westfall 7 20 14 2 43
High School Girls Basketball
Fairfield Union 45,
Logan Elm 30
FAIRFIELD UNION — Wolshire 3-0-6, Burke 2-0-5, Reed 2-1-5, Malone 0-1-1, Cooperider 6-0-15, Rauch 1-0-3, Spillers 4-0-10. Three-point goals — Cooperider (3), Spillers (2), Burke and Rauch. Total — 18-2-45.
LOGAN ELM — Hatter 2-1-7, Spires 1-0-2, Thomas 2-2-6, Fox 2-0-4, Schultz 3-0-7, Hardin 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Hatter (2) and Schultz. Total — 12-3-30.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Fairfield Union 13 13 16 3 45
Logan Elm 3 9 14 4 30
Circleville 60,
Bloom-Carroll 37
CIRCLEVILLE — Blakeman 1-0-2, Bircher 3-0-9, Davis 2-1-5, Gray 1-0-2, Kendrick 5-1-11, Captain 4-3-13, McConnell 7-4-18. Three-point goals — Bircher (3) and Captain (2). Total — 20 9-12 60.
BLOOM-CARROLL — Pittman 1-0-3, Mason 3-6-13, Bryant 2-0-4, Hardacre 1-0-2, Bradbury 3-0-9, Shaw 3-0-6. Three-point goals — Bradbury (3), Pittman and Mason. Total — 13 6-8 37.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Circleville 21 15 15 7 60
Bloom-Carroll 0 10 18 9 37
Amanda-Clearcreek 60,
Teays Valley 48
TEAYS VALLEY — Allison 0-2-2, Horsley 4-0-12, Deweese 6-1-15, Bush 4-2-14, Watson 1-0-3, Brown 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Bush (4), Horsley (4) and Deweese (2). Total — 15 5-9 48.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 4-3-14, Hyme 2-2-8, Connell 9-5-25, Bowers 3-0-9, Butterbaigh 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Bowers (3), Guiler (3), Hyme (2) and Connell. Total — 20 10-14 60.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 6 14 12 16 48
Am.-Clearcreek 14 16 9 21 60