Schedule
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Grove City, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Division I Central District
sectional semifinal
No. 36 Teays Valley at No. 14 Canal Winchester, 7 p.m.
Division III Southeast District
sectional final
No. 23 Westfall vs. No. 7 North Adams at Jackson, 4:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Logan Elm, 10 a.m.
Scioto Valley Conference at Southeastern, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-East, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-East, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Division II Southeast District
sectional final
No. 1 Circleville 61,
No. 17 Athens 34
ATHENS — Manderick 6-2-16, Bennett 2-0-4, Gregory 2-1-7, Federspiel 1-1-3, Flameais 1-0-2, Benton 0-2-2. Three-point goals — Manderick (4) and Gregory (2). Total — 11 6-10 34.
CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-1-4, Blakeman 2-0-4, Bircher 2-0-4, Davis 3-2-8, Kendrick 6-2-14, McConnell 12-2-27. Three-point goals — McConnell and Perini. Total — 26 7-9 61.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Athens 9 5 7 13 34
Circleville 30 14 15 2 61
High School Girls Basketball
Division II Southeast District
sectional final
No. 8 Logan Elm 64,
No. 9 McClain 36
MCCLAIN — Bolender 1-0-2, Weller 3-0-6, Pryor 3-0-6, Easter 1-1-3, Crabtree 2-0-6, Burchett 2-1-6, Stegbauer 2-3-7. Three-point goals — Crabtree (2) and Burchett. Total — 14-48 5-16 36.
LOGAN ELM — Thomas 2-2-7, Hatter 5-5-17, Schultz 5-0-12, Diehl 1-0-2, Karshner 0-1-1, Fox 3-1-7, Griffith 9-0-18. Three-point goals — Hatter (2), Schultz (2), Thomas. Total — 25-49 9-13 64.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
McClain 7 10 8 11 36
Logan Elm 20 15 25 4 64