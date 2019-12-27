Schedule
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
}Westfall at Circleville, 2:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm at Unioto, 1:30 p.m.
Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic
Marysville vs. Licking Hts., 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley vs. Dublin Jerome, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Medina Invitational
Monday
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Adena, 7:30 p.m.
Groveport at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Fisher Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian vs. Grace at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
Vineyard Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Westfall at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
McClain at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tree of Life at New Hope, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Westfall, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Groveport Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Lourdes, 1 p.m.
Jan. 6
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm 83,
Teays Valley 79
TEAYS VALLEY — Benschoter 10-1-24, Weiler 2-2-7, Weiss 5-2-15, Knox 6-1-17, Burgett 2-1-5, Primmer 4-3-11. Three-point goals —Knox (4), Benschoter (3), Weiss (3) and Weiler. Total — 29 10-15 79.
LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 3-0-8, Ward 10-7-30, Sailor 13-0-29, Chalfin 4-5-13, Baer 0-1-1, Harrington 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Sailor (3), Ward (3) and Wietelmann (2). Total — 31 13-20 83.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 OT F
Teays Valley 18 18 17 16 10 79
Logan Elm 21 13 17 18 14 83
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville 50,
Tri-Valley 41
TRI-VALLEY — L. Howe 2-0-4, K. Howe 3-0-8, McLoughlin 1-0-2, Tracy 2-0-5, Spiker 3-0-7, King 4-1-10, Krupa 2-0-5. Three-point goals —K. Howe (2), Tracy, Spiker, King and Krupa. Total — 17-53 1-4 41.
CIRCLEVILLE — Blakeman 1-0-2, Bircher 5-0-12, Davis 2-2-6, Kendrick 0-5-5, Captain 5-4-17, McConnell 4-0-8. Three-point goals — Fletcher (4); Compton (2); Underwood and Brehm. Total — 17-36 11-15 50.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Tri-Valley 5 12 9 15 41
Circleville 11 9 16 14 50
Teays Valley 56,
Lancaster 53
LANCASTER — Azbell 7-4-18, H. Spangler 6-1-16, Wilfing 4-0-8, Dryden 1-0-2, R. Spangler 4-0-9. Three-point goals —H. Spangler (3) and Spangler. Total — 22 5-9 53.
TEAYS VALLEY — Williard 4-6-14, Allison 1-0-2, Bush 5-0-14, Deweese 5-2-13, Horsley 3-0-9, Brown 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Bush (4), Horsley (3) and Deweese. Total — 20 8-11 56.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 OT F
Lancaster 14 13 14 10 2 53
Teays Valley 12 13 18 8 5 56
New Lexington 36,
Amanda-Clearcreek 31
NEW LEXINGTON — Harris 2-2-6, Lehman 2-0-4, Abrams 0-2-2, Kellogg 1-0-2, Skillman 1-0-2, Stephens 2-0-6, Spicer 7-0-14. Three-point goals —Stephens (2). Total — 15 4-11 36.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Connell 5-8-18, Bowers 2-3-7, Butterbaugh 3-0-6. Total — 10 11-15 31.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
New Lexington 7 3 13 13 36
Am.-Clearcreek 0 6 6 19 31