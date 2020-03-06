Schedule

Saturday

High School Wrestling

District tournaments

Teays Valley at Hilliard Darby, 9 a.m.

Circleville, Logan Elm at Claymont, 9 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Heath, 9 a.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Division II regional final

Tri-Valley 45,

Circleville 43

TRI-VALLEY — L. Howe 4-9-17, K. Howe 1-6-9, McLoughlin 0-2-2, Tracy 2-5-10, Spiker 1-0-2, King 2-0-5. Three-point goals — K. Howe, Tracy and King. Total — 10-45 22-29 45.

CIRCLEVILLE — McConnell 7-10-24, Captain 3-0-9, Kendrick 1-3-5, Davis 0-2-2, Bircher 1-0-3. Three-point goals — Captain (3) and Bircher. Total — 12-33 15-22 43.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 OT F

Tri-Valley 4 16 11 7 7 45

Circleville 8 9 7 14 5 43

sports@circlevilleherald.com

