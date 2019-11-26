Schedule
Wednesday
High School Girls Basketball
Chillicothe at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Miami Trace, 7:30 p.m.
Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic
Huntington vs. Nelsonville-York, noon
Westfall vs. McClain, 2 p.m.
Logan Elm vs. Washington C.H., 4 p.m.
Zane Trace vs. Amanda-Clearcreek, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Washington C.H., 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm 48,
Teays Valley 31
TEAYS VALLEY — Allison 0-1-1, Foster 1-0-3, Horsley 1-0-2, Williard 1-0-2, Deweese 2-2-7, Bush 4-0-10, Brown 2-2-6. Three-point goals — Bush (2), Deweese and Foster. Total — 11-52 5-12 31.
LOGAN ELM — Hatter 9-5-25, Hardin 1-0-2, Schultz 1-4-6, Diehl 4-0-9, Spires 1-0-2, Fox 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Hatter (2) and Diehl. Total — 18-50 9-11 48.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 4 11 9 7 31
Logan Elm 5 14 19 10 48
Circleville 71,
Hamilton Twp. 27
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Fannin 1-0-2, Payne 1-1-3, Nichols 1-0-2, Thornton 4-0-10, Scarberry 2-0-4, Goodman 2-0-6. Three-point goals —Thornton (2) and Goodwin (2). Total — 11 1-4 27.
CIRCLEVILLE — Francis 1-0-3, Blakeman 1-1-4, Bircher 3-0-6, Davis 7-1-15, Gray 3-0-8, Rhymer 0-1-1, Kendrick 3-0-6, Captain 4-2-10, McConnell 7-4-18. Three-point goals — Gray (2) and Francis. Total — 29 9-13 71.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Hamilton Twp. 0 7 8 12 27
Circleville 22 23 15 11 71
Amanda-Clearcreek 31,
Bloom-Carroll 28
BLOOM-CARROLL — Mason 2-4-8, Bradbury 1-0-3, Powers 2-3-7, Bryant 1-0-2, Hardware 1-0-2, Pittman 1-0-2, Shaw 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Bradbury. Total — 10 7-8 28.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 2-0-6, Hyme 1-0-3, Connell 6-2-16, Bowers 2-2-6. Three-point goals — Connell (2), Guiler (2) and Hyme. Total — 11 4-7 31.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Bloom-Carroll 11 4 7 6 28
Am.-Clearcreek 11 11 5 4 31