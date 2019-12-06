Schedule
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Westfall at West Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at McClain, 1:15 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Logan Elm at Cambridge Invitational, 9 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Granville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Teays Valley at Marysville, 10 a.m.
Circleville at Jackson, 10 a.m.
Westfall Justin Butcher Memorial Tournament, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Rio Grande at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Rio Grande at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Bexley, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
KIPP Columbus at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Zane Trace, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
KIPP Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Unioto at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Logan Elm at Westerville North, 6 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Fairfield Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Piketon at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Calvary Christian at New Hope, 8 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Westfall at Barnesville Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Olentangy Liberty Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope 42,
Tree of Life 36
TREE OF LIFE — Tolwey 0-1-1, Hackshaw 1-0-2, Fladberg 3-0-6, Rodriguez 1-0-2, Mewael 5-2-12, Smith 3-2-8, Richardson 2-1-5. Total — 15 6-14 36.
NEW HOPE — Conrad 1-2-4, McCallister 6-6-18, Mitchell 1-2-4, Highfield 4-0-12, Pruitt 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Highfield (4). Total — 14 10-19 42.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 OT F
Tree of Life 16 2 8 10 0 36
New Hope 9 14 3 10 6 42
Logan Elm 56,
Hamilton Twp. 21
Circleville 72,
Teays Valley 46
TEAYS VALLEY — Horsley 3-0-9, Williard 3-0-8, Deweese 5-5-18, Bush 1-5-8, Brown 0-33. Three-point goals — Deweese (3), Horsley (3), Williard (2) and Bush. Total — 12-43 13-23 46.
CIRCLEVILLE — Blakeman 1-4-6, Bircher 2-0-5, Davis 5-2-12, Gray 1-0-2, Rhymer 1-0-2, Kendrick 2-1-5, Captain 3-9-18, McConnell 8-6-22. Three-point goals — Captain (3) and Bircher. Total — 23-47 22-31 72.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 20 4 10 12 46
Circleville 18 22 20 12 72
Fairfield Union 36,
Amanda-Clearcreek 26
FAIRFIELD UNION — Reed 3-0-6, Wolshire 6-0-12, Burke 3-0-6, Malone 1-0-2, Cooperider 2-0-5, Campbell 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Cooperider. Total — 16 3-4 36.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 3-0-9, Hyme 1-0-3, Connell 3-1-7, Bowers 1-0-3, Butterbaugh 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Guiler (3), Hyme and Bowers. Total — 10 1-5 26.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Fairfield Union 13 10 8 5 36
Am.-Clearcreek 14 5 2 5 26