Schedule

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Westfall at West Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at McClain, 1:15 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Logan Elm at Cambridge Invitational, 9 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Granville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Teays Valley at Marysville, 10 a.m.

Circleville at Jackson, 10 a.m.

Westfall Justin Butcher Memorial Tournament, 10 a.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Rio Grande at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Rio Grande at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Logan Elm at Bexley, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

KIPP Columbus at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Zane Trace, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

High School Girls Basketball

KIPP Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Unioto at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Logan Elm at Westerville North, 6 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Fairfield Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Piketon at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Calvary Christian at New Hope, 8 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Westfall at Barnesville Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Olentangy Liberty Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

New Hope 42,

Tree of Life 36

TREE OF LIFE — Tolwey 0-1-1, Hackshaw 1-0-2, Fladberg 3-0-6, Rodriguez 1-0-2, Mewael 5-2-12, Smith 3-2-8, Richardson 2-1-5. Total — 15 6-14 36.

NEW HOPE — Conrad 1-2-4, McCallister 6-6-18, Mitchell 1-2-4, Highfield 4-0-12, Pruitt 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Highfield (4). Total — 14 10-19 42.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 OT F

Tree of Life 16 2 8 10 0 36

New Hope 9 14 3 10 6 42

Logan Elm 56,

Hamilton Twp. 21

Circleville 72,

Teays Valley 46

TEAYS VALLEY — Horsley 3-0-9, Williard 3-0-8, Deweese 5-5-18, Bush 1-5-8, Brown 0-33. Three-point goals — Deweese (3), Horsley (3), Williard (2) and Bush. Total — 12-43 13-23 46.

CIRCLEVILLE — Blakeman 1-4-6, Bircher 2-0-5, Davis 5-2-12, Gray 1-0-2, Rhymer 1-0-2, Kendrick 2-1-5, Captain 3-9-18, McConnell 8-6-22. Three-point goals — Captain (3) and Bircher. Total — 23-47 22-31 72.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Teays Valley 20 4 10 12 46

Circleville 18 22 20 12 72

Fairfield Union 36,

Amanda-Clearcreek 26

FAIRFIELD UNION — Reed 3-0-6, Wolshire 6-0-12, Burke 3-0-6, Malone 1-0-2, Cooperider 2-0-5, Campbell 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Cooperider. Total — 16 3-4 36.

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 3-0-9, Hyme 1-0-3, Connell 3-1-7, Bowers 1-0-3, Butterbaugh 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Guiler (3), Hyme and Bowers. Total — 10 1-5 26.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Fairfield Union 13 10 8 5 36

Am.-Clearcreek 14 5 2 5 26

sports@circlevilleherald.com

