Schedule
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Washington C.H. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Central Crossing at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Paint Valley, 6:15 p.m.
New Hope at Vineyard Columbus, 7 p.m.
Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Midway, 7:30 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Midway, 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley 74,
Liberty Union 54
LIBERTY UNION — Basso 1-0-2, Ison 1-3-5, Boggs 3-2-8, Congrove 1-0-2, Denny 2-0-4, Brown 1-0-2, Berlekamp 5-0-12, Warner 2-1-7, Riddle 3-6-12. Three-point goals — Berlekamp (2) and Warner (2). Total — 19 12-21 54.
TEAYS VALLEY — Purdon 3-2-8, Meddock 5-3-15, C. Kennedy 1-0-2, Sauerbrun 2-0-5, Knox 11-2-30, Burgett 1-0-2, Primmer 2-3-8, Dias-Rogers 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Knox (6), Meddock (2), Sauerbrun and Primmer. Total — 27 10-18 74.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Liberty Union;7;22;9;16;54
Teays Valley;18;19;17;20;74
Bloom-Carroll 61,
Logan Elm 51
LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 3-1-8, Ward 4-8-18, Sailor 1-0-3, Chalfin 6-2-14, Harrington 1-0-2, Baldwin 2-0-6. Three-point goals — Ward (2), Baldwin (2), Wietelmann and Sailor. Total — 17 11-14 51.
BLOOM-CARROLL — Rose 2-0-6, Dozer 8-4-20, Williams 2-8-11, Luckhaupt 3-0-8, Wisecarver 3-0-8, Kuhns 2-4-8. Three-point goals — Rose (2), Wisecarver (2), Luckhaupt (2) and Williams. Total — 20 14-18 61.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Logan Elm;12;15;12;12;51
Bloom-Carroll;18;12;16;15;61
Amanda-Clearcreek 43,
Hamilton Twp. 41
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Madison 6-3-15, Bolin 1-1-3, Miller 6-5-20, Stevens 2-1-5. Three-point goals — Miller (3). Total — 15 10-16 43.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Mikell 5-4-14, M. Moore 4-1-9, Larimer 2-0-6, Forson 3-2-8, Holt 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Larimer (2). Total — 16 7-12 41.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Am.-Clearcreek;18;6;10;9;43
Hamilton Twp.;10;12;8;11;41
Unioto 55,
Circleville 51
CIRCLEVILLE — Gibson 8-0-20, Justice 3-3-10, Coleman 1-0-3, Parr 3-0-6, Fleck 4-1-12. Three-point goals — Gibson (4), Fleck (3), Justice and Coleman. Total — 19 4-5 51.
UNIOTO — Cameron Debord 3-0-7, Greenwalt 2-0-6, Keister 1-2-5, Carson Debord 2-0-5, Little 0-1-1, Josh Lambert 3-2-8, Park 4-0-8, Markko 0-1-1, Wheeler 6-2-14. Three-point goals — Greenwalt (2), Keister, Cameron Debord, Carson Debord. Total — 21 8-13 55.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Circleville;12;13;9;17;51
Unioto;13;14;15;13;55
Westfall 47,
Madison-Plains 41
MADISON-PLAINS — Johnson 4-3-11, Ernst 2-0-4, Stephenson 2-0-4, Gammell 5-2-14, Crawford 1-0-2, Garrison 1-1-4, Bryant 0-2-2. Three-point goals — Gammell (2) and Garrison. Total — 15-8-41.
WESTFALL — Wyman 8-4-25, Lemaster 1-0-2, Spohn 2-0-5, Cline 2-0-5, Blackburn 2-2-6, Powell 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Wyman (5), Spohn and Cline. Total — 17-6-47.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Madison-Plains;12;7;7;15;41
Westfall;9;16;8;14;47
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm 46,
Piketon 40
Hilliard Bradley 45,
Teays Valley 28
TEAYS VALLEY — Deweese 2-2-6, Bush 1-1-4, Williard 2-0-5, Horsley 2-1-7, Foster 1-0-2, Brown 1-1-3, Newton 0-1-1. Three-point goals — Horsley (2), Bush and Williard. Total — 9-6-28.
HILLIARD BRADLEY — Parsell 1-1-3, Dennison 1-3-6, Chapman 2-1-5, Phillis 3-2-8, Marschhausen 2-2-7, Callahan 5-5-16. Three-point goals — Dennison, Marschhausen and Callahan. Total — 14-14-45.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Teays Valley;8;5;10;5;28
H. Bradley;7;11;13;14;45
New Hope 61,
Grove City Christian 33
GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN — Leffel 1-0-2, Anderson 3-0-6, Hoytt 3-5-13, Johnson 6-0-12. Total — 14 5-10 33.
NEW HOPE — Conrad 4-0-8, Tripp 3-0-8, Leist 3-0-7, McCallister 9-0-20, Mitchell 1-0-2, Highfield 1-0-2, Pruitt 5-3-14. Three-point goals — McCallister (2), Tripp (2), Leist and Pruitt. Total — 28 3-9 61.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
GCC;8;13;4;9;33
New Hope;19;9;14;18;61