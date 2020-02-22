Schedule
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Division III Central District
sectional semifinal
No. 9 Amanda-Clearcreek at No. 3 North Union, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Girls Basketball
Division II Southeast District final
No. 1 Circleville vs. No. 4 Vinton County at Southeastern, 7 p.m.
Friday
High School Wrestling
Sectional tournaments
Amanda-Clearcreek at Ridgedale, 6 p.m.
Westfall at Alexander, 6 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Division II Southeast District semifinal
No. 7 Logan Elm vs. No. 6 Athens at OU Convocation Center, 8:45 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Sectional tournaments
Amanda-Clearcreek at Ridgedale, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Marysville, 10 a.m.
Circleville, Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 10 a.m.
Westfall at Alexander, 10 a.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Division II Southeast District
sectional final
No. 7 Logan Elm 57,
No. 2 Jackson 38
LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 0-4-4, Baldwin 2-0-5, Ward 3-13-21, Sailor 2-2-6, Chalfin 4-9-18, Holbert 1-0-3. Three-point goals — Ward (2), Chalfin, Baldwin and Holbert. Total — 12-28 28-31 57.
JACKSON — Wallis 5-2-13, Donaldson 3-1-8, Spires 0-1-1, Hammond 5-1-11, Bragg 2-1-5. Three-point goals — Wallis and Donaldson. Total — 15-41 6-12 38.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Logan Elm;7;16;13;21;57
Jackson;12;2;12;12;38
Division I Central District
sectional semifinal
No. 8 Newark 61,
No. 38 Teays Valley 47
TEAYS VALLEY — Benschoter 6-2-18, Meddock 1-2-5, Sauerbrun 1-0-3, Weiss 1-0-2, Knox 2-5-10, Primmer 4-1-9. Three-point goals — Benschoter (4), Meddock, Sauerbrun and Knox. Total — 15 10-14 47.
NEWARK — Woods 8-3-19, Winbush 3-0-6, Crenshaw 6-2-15, Ballinger 3-2-9, Bafford 2-3-7, Hinton 0-5-5. Three-point goals — Crenshaw and Ballinger. Total — 22 15-21 61.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Teays Valley;16;10;10;11;47
Newark;14;18;9;20;61
High School Girls Basketball
Division III Central District
sectional final
No. 3 Worthington Christian 35,
No. 5 Amanda-Clearcreek 20
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Butterbaugh 1-0-2, Hyme 1-0-3, Connell 3-0-7, Bowers 3-0-6, Johnson 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Connell and Hyme. Total — 9-32 0-0 20.
WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN — K. Weakley 3-2-9, Styer 1-0-2, King 1-2-4, Mayotte 2-5-9, M. Weakley 2-2-8, Dalton 1-0-3. Three-point goals — M. Weakley (2), Dalton and K. Weakley. Total — 10-32 11-15 35.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Am.-Clearcreek;4;6;7;3;20
Wo. Christian;4;9;7;15;35