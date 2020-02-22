Schedule

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Division III Central District

sectional semifinal

No. 9 Amanda-Clearcreek at No. 3 North Union, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Girls Basketball

Division II Southeast District final

No. 1 Circleville vs. No. 4 Vinton County at Southeastern, 7 p.m.

Friday

High School Wrestling

Sectional tournaments

Amanda-Clearcreek at Ridgedale, 6 p.m.

Westfall at Alexander, 6 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Division II Southeast District semifinal

No. 7 Logan Elm vs. No. 6 Athens at OU Convocation Center, 8:45 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Sectional tournaments

Amanda-Clearcreek at Ridgedale, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Marysville, 10 a.m.

Circleville, Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 10 a.m.

Westfall at Alexander, 10 a.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Division II Southeast District

sectional final

No. 7 Logan Elm 57,

No. 2 Jackson 38

LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 0-4-4, Baldwin 2-0-5, Ward 3-13-21, Sailor 2-2-6, Chalfin 4-9-18, Holbert 1-0-3. Three-point goals — Ward (2), Chalfin, Baldwin and Holbert. Total — 12-28 28-31 57.

JACKSON — Wallis 5-2-13, Donaldson 3-1-8, Spires 0-1-1, Hammond 5-1-11, Bragg 2-1-5. Three-point goals — Wallis and Donaldson. Total — 15-41 6-12 38.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Logan Elm;7;16;13;21;57

Jackson;12;2;12;12;38

Division I Central District

sectional semifinal

No. 8 Newark 61,

No. 38 Teays Valley 47

TEAYS VALLEY — Benschoter 6-2-18, Meddock 1-2-5, Sauerbrun 1-0-3, Weiss 1-0-2, Knox 2-5-10, Primmer 4-1-9. Three-point goals — Benschoter (4), Meddock, Sauerbrun and Knox. Total — 15 10-14 47.

NEWARK — Woods 8-3-19, Winbush 3-0-6, Crenshaw 6-2-15, Ballinger 3-2-9, Bafford 2-3-7, Hinton 0-5-5. Three-point goals — Crenshaw and Ballinger. Total —  22 15-21 61. 

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Teays Valley;16;10;10;11;47

Newark;14;18;9;20;61

High School Girls Basketball

Division III Central District

sectional final

No. 3 Worthington Christian 35,

No. 5 Amanda-Clearcreek 20

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Butterbaugh 1-0-2, Hyme 1-0-3, Connell 3-0-7, Bowers 3-0-6, Johnson 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Connell and Hyme. Total — 9-32 0-0 20.

WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN — K. Weakley 3-2-9, Styer 1-0-2, King 1-2-4, Mayotte 2-5-9, M. Weakley 2-2-8, Dalton 1-0-3. Three-point goals — M. Weakley (2), Dalton and K. Weakley. Total — 10-32 11-15 35.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Am.-Clearcreek;4;6;7;3;20

Wo. Christian;4;9;7;15;35

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments