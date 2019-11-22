Schedule
Saturday
High School Girls Basketball
Zane Trace at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Utica, 2:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian vs. Ohio Valley at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
St. Mary of the Woods at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Girls Basketball
Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Girls Basketball
Chillicothe at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville 58,
Alexander 36
ALEXANDER — Mace 3-0-8, Richardson 1-0-3, Meadows 2-1-5, Scurlock 3-0-6, Meeks 0-1-1, Grinstead 5-2-13. Three-point goals — Mace (2), Richardson and Grinstead. Total — 14-46 4-10 36.
CIRCLEVILLE — Bircher 4-6-16, Davis 3-4-10, Kendrick 1-1-3, Captain 2-3-8, McConnell 8-5-21. Three-point goals — Bircher (2) and Captain. Total — 18-43 14-18 58.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Alexander 10 15 8 3 36
Circleville 19 13 12 14 58
Logan Elm 35,
Westfall 18
LOGAN ELM — Hatter 4-3-12, Spires 1-0-2, Schultz 1-1-3, Diehl 2-0-4, Fox 4-0-8, Griffith 2-2-6. Three-point goals — Hatter. Total — 14-51 6-8 35.
WESTFALL — Farmer 0-1-1, Mullins 3-1-8, Dudgeon 3-2-9. Three-point goals — Mullins, Dudgeon. Total — 6-48 4-11 18.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 14 10 3 8 35
Westfall 5 2 4 7 18
Bishop Watterson 70,
Teays Valley 28
TEAYS VALLEY — Horsley 2-0-6, Williard 2-0-6, Bush 3-2-9, Deweese 2-3-7. Three-point goals — Horsley (2), Williard (2) and Bush. Total — 9-5-28.
BISHOP WATTERSON — Gregory 3-0-7, Graham 3-0-7, Dorly 2-0-4, Eagle 1-0-3, Cantwell 2-0-4, Mulligan 4-0-9, Dixon 1-0-2, Grim 3-4-11, McGuff 8-1-18, Woodford 2-0-6. Three-point goals — Woodford, McGuff, Grim, Mulligan, Eagle and Gregory. Total — 29-5-70.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 8 9 3 8 28
Watterson 16 21 21 12 70