Schedule
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Adena, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at KIPP Columbus, 6 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Genoa Christian at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Circleville at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3:30 p.m.
Grove City Christian at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.
Piketon at Logan Elm, 5 p.m.
Westfall at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at Miami Trace Invitational, 8 a.m.
Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Washington C.H. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Central Crossing at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Paint Valley, 6:15 p.m.
New Hope at Vineyard Columbus, 7 p.m.
Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Midway, 7:30 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Midway, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at West Jefferson, 7 p.m.
High School Wrestling
London at Westfall, 6 p.m.
Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
Huntington at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Logan Elm at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Brescia at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Brescia at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek 53,
New Hope 46
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Madison 3-1-7, Bolin 3-2-8, Pugh 1-0-2, Miller 7-6-24, Connell 4-2-10. Three-point goals — Miller (4). Total — 19-48 11-15 53.
NEW HOPE — Cavanaugh 1-8-11, Heidish 2-0-5, Roese 3-3-10, Geddis 4-4-12, McAllister 4-0-8. Three-point goals — Cavanaugh, Heidish and Roese. Total — 14-50 15-21 46.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 OT F
Am.-Clearcreek 4 13 7 16 13 53
New Hope 6 12 5 17 6 46