Schedule

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Westfall at Adena, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

New Hope at KIPP Columbus, 6 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Genoa Christian at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Circleville at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Plains at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3:30 p.m.

Grove City Christian at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.

Piketon at Logan Elm, 5 p.m.

Westfall at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Logan Elm at Miami Trace Invitational, 8 a.m.

Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Washington C.H. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Central Crossing at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Paint Valley, 6:15 p.m.

New Hope at Vineyard Columbus, 7 p.m.

Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Midway, 7:30 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Midway, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Boys Basketball

Westfall at West Jefferson, 7 p.m.

High School Wrestling

London at Westfall, 6 p.m.

Thursday

High School Girls Basketball

Huntington at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Logan Elm at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Brescia at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Brescia at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek 53,

New Hope 46

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Madison 3-1-7, Bolin 3-2-8, Pugh 1-0-2, Miller 7-6-24, Connell 4-2-10. Three-point goals — Miller (4). Total — 19-48 11-15 53.

NEW HOPE — Cavanaugh 1-8-11, Heidish 2-0-5, Roese 3-3-10, Geddis 4-4-12, McAllister 4-0-8. Three-point goals — Cavanaugh, Heidish and Roese. Total — 14-50 15-21 46.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 OT F

Am.-Clearcreek 4 13 7 16 13 53

New Hope 6 12 5 17 6 46

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments