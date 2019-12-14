Schedule

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Paint Valley at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Berne Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Ohio Christian at Great Lakes Christian, 6 p.m.

Thursday

High School Wrestling

Groveport at Teays Valley, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Southeastern at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

College Men's Basketball

UM-Dearborn at Ohio Christian, 6 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Westfall at Zane Trace, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Cristo Rey at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Cristo Rey at New Hope, 5 p.m.

Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Logan Elm at Archbold (Defiance College) 2 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Southeastern at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.

New Hope at Meigs, 6:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Upper Arlington at Teays Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Genoa Christian at New Hope, 5 p.m.

Westfall at Madison-Plains, 7:30 p.m.

Circleville vs. Fairland at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville at Huntington, 9 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Olentangy Berlin, 9 a.m.

Westfall at Vinton County Invitational, 9 a.m.

Logan Elm at Archbold (Defiance College), 10 a.m.

College Women's Basketball

Rochester at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

Monday

High School Boys Basketball

Newark Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 27

High School Boys Basketball

Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville vs. Tri-Valley at Pickerington Central, 1 p.m.

Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. New Lexington, 3 p.m.

Dublin Jerome vs. Marysville, 4:30 p.m.

Vinton County vs. Licking Hts., 6 p.m.

Teays Valley vs. Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Medina Invitational

Dec. 28

High School Boys Basketball

Westfall at Circleville, 2:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Logan Elm at Unioto, 1:30 p.m.

Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic

Marysville vs. Licking Hts., 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley vs. Dublin Jerome, 6 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Medina Invitational

Dec. 30

High School Boys Basketball

Logan Elm at Adena, 7:30 p.m.

Groveport at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Fisher Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

College Men's Basketball

Ohio Christian vs. Grace at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Jan. 2

High School Girls Basketball

Vineyard Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Westfall at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Plains at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 3

High School Boys Basketball

McClain at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tree of Life at New Hope, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Westfall, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Groveport Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Women's Basketball

Ohio Christian at Lourdes, 1 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Adena 63,

Westfall 48

ADENA — Throckmorton 3-0-6, Garrison 2-0-4, Bennett 10-2-25, Sykes 4-0-11, Mckee 5-0-15, Shipley 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Mckee (5), Bennett (3) and Sykes (3). Total — 25-2-63.

WESTFALL — Wyman 3-1-9, Lemaster 4-0-11, Spohn 0-2-2, Wolfe 2-2-8, Cline 1-0-2 Shipley 3-2-8, Blackburn 4-0-8. Three-point goals —Lemaster (3), Wyman (2) and Wolfe (2). Total — 17-7-48.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Adena;27;19;16;11;63

Westfall;10;10;18;10;48

High School Girls Basketball

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

;All;MSL

Circleville;7-0;5-0

Fairfield Union;6-1;4-1

Amanda-Clearcreek;6-1;4-1

Liberty Union;4-3;3-2

Logan Elm;5-3;2-3

Bloom-Carroll;2-3;2-3

Hamilton Township;3-5;0-5

Teays Valley;1-6;0-5

Amanda-Clearcreek 39,

Logan Elm 27

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 5-3-17, Hyme 1-0-3, Connell 6-1-13, Bowers 0-1-1, Butterbaugh 1-3-5. Three-point goals — Guiler (4) and Hyme.. Total — 13 8-14 39.

LOGAN ELM — Thomas 3-0-8, Hatter 4-2-10, Hardin 2-0-4, Schultz 0-1-1, Griffith 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Thomas (2) Total — 11 3-4 27.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Am.-Clearcreek;12;2;7;18;39

Logan Elm;7;5;4;11;27

Circleville 57,

Liberty Union 29

LIBERTY UNION — Riddle 1-5-8, Howell 2-0-6, McClaskey 0-2-2, Berlekamp 1-2-4, Cundiff 1-0-3, Kilger 1-0-2, Martens 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Howell (2), Riddle and Cundiff. Total — 8 9-12 29.

CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-0-3, Blakeman 2-0-4, Bircher 2-0-6, Davis 1-2-4, Gray 1-0-3, Kendrick 2-2-6, Captain 3-0-7, McConnell 10-3-24. Three-point goals — Bircher (2), McConnell, Captain, Gray and Perini. Total — 22 7-15 57.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Liberty Union;9;5;7;8;29

Circleville;10;18;10;19;57

Bloom-Carroll 49,

Teays Valley 39

BLOOM-CARROLL — Shaw 3-2-8, Pittman 3-0-6, Powers 3-1-8, Bryant 0-1-1, Bradbury 5-3-15, Mason 3-4-11. Three-point goals — Bradbury (2), Mason and Powers. Total — 17-11-49.

TEAYS VALLEY — Deweese 2-4-8, Bush 2-4-9, Williard 5-3-17, Foster 1-0-3, Brown 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Williard (4), Bush and Foster. Total — 11-11-39.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Bloom-Carroll;9;15;12;13;49

Teays Valley;6;12;8;13;39

sports@circlevilleherald.com

