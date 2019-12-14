Schedule
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Paint Valley at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Berne Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Great Lakes Christian, 6 p.m.
Thursday
High School Wrestling
Groveport at Teays Valley, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Southeastern at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
College Men's Basketball
UM-Dearborn at Ohio Christian, 6 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Zane Trace, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Cristo Rey at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Cristo Rey at New Hope, 5 p.m.
Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Logan Elm at Archbold (Defiance College) 2 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Southeastern at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.
New Hope at Meigs, 6:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Upper Arlington at Teays Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Genoa Christian at New Hope, 5 p.m.
Westfall at Madison-Plains, 7:30 p.m.
Circleville vs. Fairland at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville at Huntington, 9 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Olentangy Berlin, 9 a.m.
Westfall at Vinton County Invitational, 9 a.m.
Logan Elm at Archbold (Defiance College), 10 a.m.
College Women's Basketball
Rochester at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
Monday
High School Boys Basketball
Newark Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 27
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville vs. Tri-Valley at Pickerington Central, 1 p.m.
Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. New Lexington, 3 p.m.
Dublin Jerome vs. Marysville, 4:30 p.m.
Vinton County vs. Licking Hts., 6 p.m.
Teays Valley vs. Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Medina Invitational
Dec. 28
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Circleville, 2:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm at Unioto, 1:30 p.m.
Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic
Marysville vs. Licking Hts., 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley vs. Dublin Jerome, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Medina Invitational
Dec. 30
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Adena, 7:30 p.m.
Groveport at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Fisher Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian vs. Grace at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Jan. 2
High School Girls Basketball
Vineyard Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Westfall at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 3
High School Boys Basketball
McClain at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tree of Life at New Hope, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Westfall, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Groveport Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Lourdes, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Adena 63,
Westfall 48
ADENA — Throckmorton 3-0-6, Garrison 2-0-4, Bennett 10-2-25, Sykes 4-0-11, Mckee 5-0-15, Shipley 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Mckee (5), Bennett (3) and Sykes (3). Total — 25-2-63.
WESTFALL — Wyman 3-1-9, Lemaster 4-0-11, Spohn 0-2-2, Wolfe 2-2-8, Cline 1-0-2 Shipley 3-2-8, Blackburn 4-0-8. Three-point goals —Lemaster (3), Wyman (2) and Wolfe (2). Total — 17-7-48.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Adena;27;19;16;11;63
Westfall;10;10;18;10;48
High School Girls Basketball
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
;All;MSL
Circleville;7-0;5-0
Fairfield Union;6-1;4-1
Amanda-Clearcreek;6-1;4-1
Liberty Union;4-3;3-2
Logan Elm;5-3;2-3
Bloom-Carroll;2-3;2-3
Hamilton Township;3-5;0-5
Teays Valley;1-6;0-5
Amanda-Clearcreek 39,
Logan Elm 27
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 5-3-17, Hyme 1-0-3, Connell 6-1-13, Bowers 0-1-1, Butterbaugh 1-3-5. Three-point goals — Guiler (4) and Hyme.. Total — 13 8-14 39.
LOGAN ELM — Thomas 3-0-8, Hatter 4-2-10, Hardin 2-0-4, Schultz 0-1-1, Griffith 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Thomas (2) Total — 11 3-4 27.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Am.-Clearcreek;12;2;7;18;39
Logan Elm;7;5;4;11;27
Circleville 57,
Liberty Union 29
LIBERTY UNION — Riddle 1-5-8, Howell 2-0-6, McClaskey 0-2-2, Berlekamp 1-2-4, Cundiff 1-0-3, Kilger 1-0-2, Martens 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Howell (2), Riddle and Cundiff. Total — 8 9-12 29.
CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-0-3, Blakeman 2-0-4, Bircher 2-0-6, Davis 1-2-4, Gray 1-0-3, Kendrick 2-2-6, Captain 3-0-7, McConnell 10-3-24. Three-point goals — Bircher (2), McConnell, Captain, Gray and Perini. Total — 22 7-15 57.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Liberty Union;9;5;7;8;29
Circleville;10;18;10;19;57
Bloom-Carroll 49,
Teays Valley 39
BLOOM-CARROLL — Shaw 3-2-8, Pittman 3-0-6, Powers 3-1-8, Bryant 0-1-1, Bradbury 5-3-15, Mason 3-4-11. Three-point goals — Bradbury (2), Mason and Powers. Total — 17-11-49.
TEAYS VALLEY — Deweese 2-4-8, Bush 2-4-9, Williard 5-3-17, Foster 1-0-3, Brown 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Williard (4), Bush and Foster. Total — 11-11-39.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Bloom-Carroll;9;15;12;13;49
Teays Valley;6;12;8;13;39