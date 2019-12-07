Schedule

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Logan Elm at Bexley, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

KIPP Columbus at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Zane Trace, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

High School Girls Basketball

KIPP Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Unioto at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Logan Elm at Westerville North, 6 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Fairfield Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Piketon at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Calvary Christian at New Hope, 8 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Westfall at Barnesville Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Olentangy Liberty Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Adena at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

Vineyard at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Teays Valley at Olentangy Liberty Invitational, 9 a.m.

College Men's Basketball

IU-East at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

IU-East at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Hamilton Twp. 44,

Circleville 43

CIRCLEVILLE — Gibson 6-0-14, Justice 4-0-9, Parr 2-1-5, Bell 0-2-2, Fleck 5-1-13. Three-point goals — Gibson (2), Fleck (2) and Justice. Total — 17 4-8 43.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Holt 3-0-7, Forson 5-0-11, S. Moore 3-1-7, Larimer 1-1-3, Mikeu 2-0-4, M. Moore 5-1-12. Three-point goals — Holt, Forson and M. Moore. Total — 19 3-10 44.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Circleville;14;6;12;11;43

Hamilton Twp.;14;8;11;11;44

Bloom-Carroll 44,

Amanda-Clearcreek 24

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Miller 2-0-5, Bolin 1-6-8, Madison 1-1-3, Stevens 1-4-6, Barkley 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Miller. Total — 6-11-24.

BLOOM-CARROLL — Wisecarver 5-0-13, Swartz 0-2-2, Dozer 4-2-10, Lobb 1-0-2, Rose 7-3-17. Three-point goals — Wisecarver (3). Total — 17-7-44.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Am.-Clearcreek;5;7;5;7;24

Bloom-Carroll;7;13;15;9;44

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall 52,

McClain 48

