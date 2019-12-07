Schedule
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Bexley, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
KIPP Columbus at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Zane Trace, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
KIPP Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Unioto at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Logan Elm at Westerville North, 6 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Fairfield Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Piketon at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Calvary Christian at New Hope, 8 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Westfall at Barnesville Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Olentangy Liberty Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Adena at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
Vineyard at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Teays Valley at Olentangy Liberty Invitational, 9 a.m.
College Men's Basketball
IU-East at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
IU-East at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Hamilton Twp. 44,
Circleville 43
CIRCLEVILLE — Gibson 6-0-14, Justice 4-0-9, Parr 2-1-5, Bell 0-2-2, Fleck 5-1-13. Three-point goals — Gibson (2), Fleck (2) and Justice. Total — 17 4-8 43.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Holt 3-0-7, Forson 5-0-11, S. Moore 3-1-7, Larimer 1-1-3, Mikeu 2-0-4, M. Moore 5-1-12. Three-point goals — Holt, Forson and M. Moore. Total — 19 3-10 44.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Circleville;14;6;12;11;43
Hamilton Twp.;14;8;11;11;44
Bloom-Carroll 44,
Amanda-Clearcreek 24
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Miller 2-0-5, Bolin 1-6-8, Madison 1-1-3, Stevens 1-4-6, Barkley 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Miller. Total — 6-11-24.
BLOOM-CARROLL — Wisecarver 5-0-13, Swartz 0-2-2, Dozer 4-2-10, Lobb 1-0-2, Rose 7-3-17. Three-point goals — Wisecarver (3). Total — 17-7-44.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Am.-Clearcreek;5;7;5;7;24
Bloom-Carroll;7;13;15;9;44
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall 52,
McClain 48