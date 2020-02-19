Schedule
Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
Division II Southeast District semifinal
No. 1 Circleville vs. No. 8 Logan Elm at Southeastern, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Ohio Valley Christian at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Division III Southeast District
sectional final
No. 17 Westfall vs. No. 1 Fairland at Jackson, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Ohio Valley Christian at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Division I Central District
sectional semifinal
No. 38 Teays Valley at No. 8 Newark, 1 p.m.
Division II Southeast District
sectional final
No. 7 Logan Elm vs. No. 2 Jackson at Southeastern, 3 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Division III Central District
sectional final
No. 5 Amanda-Clearcreek at No. 3 Worthington Christian, 7 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Point Park, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Point Park, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Division II Southeast District
sectional semifinal
No. 7 Logan Elm 51,
No. 10 Miami Trace 26
MIAMI TRACE — Moore 2-1-6, Barker 1-2-4, Bernard 1-0-2, Conn 0-1-1, Guthrie 2-0-4, Rodgers 3-3-9. Three-point goals — Moore. Total — 9-33 7-11 26.
LOGAN ELM — Baldwin 2-0-6, Ward 6-2-17, Chalfin 7-0-14, Harrington 4-0-8, Holbert 2-0-6. Three-point goals — Ward (3), Baldwin (2) and Holbert (2). Total — 21-49 2-3 51.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Miami Trace 12 1 10 3 26
Logan Elm 13 14 13 11 51