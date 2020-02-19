Schedule

Thursday

High School Girls Basketball

Division II Southeast District semifinal

No. 1 Circleville vs. No. 8 Logan Elm at Southeastern, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Ohio Valley Christian at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Division III Southeast District

sectional final

No. 17 Westfall vs. No. 1 Fairland at Jackson, 6 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Ohio Valley Christian at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Division I Central District

sectional semifinal

No. 38 Teays Valley at No. 8 Newark, 1 p.m.

Division II Southeast District

sectional final

No. 7 Logan Elm vs. No. 2 Jackson at Southeastern, 3 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Division III Central District

sectional final

No. 5 Amanda-Clearcreek at No. 3 Worthington Christian, 7 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Point Park, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Point Park, 1 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Division II Southeast District

sectional semifinal

No. 7 Logan Elm 51,

No. 10 Miami Trace 26

MIAMI TRACE — Moore 2-1-6, Barker 1-2-4, Bernard 1-0-2, Conn 0-1-1, Guthrie 2-0-4, Rodgers 3-3-9. Three-point goals — Moore. Total — 9-33 7-11 26.

LOGAN ELM — Baldwin 2-0-6, Ward 6-2-17, Chalfin 7-0-14, Harrington 4-0-8, Holbert 2-0-6. Three-point goals — Ward (3), Baldwin (2) and Holbert (2). Total — 21-49 2-3 51.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Miami Trace 12 1 10 3 26

Logan Elm 13 14 13 11 51

