Correction

A photo that ran with Tuesday’s cross country story was of Logan Elm’s Drew Tomlinson and not Konnor Starkey. The Herald regrets the error.

Schedule

Wednesday

High School Volleyball

Division III Southeast District semifinal

No. 1 Westfall vs. No. 4 Minford at Waverly HS, 6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Division III Central District semifinal

No. 5 Amanda-Clearcreek at No. 1 Worthington Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday

High School Football

Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 7 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Westfall at Unioto, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

IU-Southeast at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian vs. Lawrence Tech at Rochester, Mich., 6 p.m.

Saturday

High School Cross Country

Regional at Pickerington North

Division III girls (Westfall’s Kylee Henry and Olivia Barnes), 11 a.m.

Division II girls (Circleville’s Lily Winter and Logan Elm’s Emma Lands), 11:45 a.m.

Division I girls (Teays Valley’s Megan Bush), 12:30 p.m.

Division II boys (Logan Elm, Circleville’s Colton Pinkerton, and Westfall’s Tyler Shipley and Preston Clifton), 2:15 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

IU-East at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.

College Women’s Soccer

IU-East at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

College Volleyball

Brescia at Ohio Christian, noon

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Rochester, 2 p.m.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

