Correction
A photo that ran with Tuesday’s cross country story was of Logan Elm’s Drew Tomlinson and not Konnor Starkey. The Herald regrets the error.
Schedule
Wednesday
High School Volleyball
Division III Southeast District semifinal
No. 1 Westfall vs. No. 4 Minford at Waverly HS, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Division III Central District semifinal
No. 5 Amanda-Clearcreek at No. 1 Worthington Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday
High School Football
Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 7 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Westfall at Unioto, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
IU-Southeast at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian vs. Lawrence Tech at Rochester, Mich., 6 p.m.
Saturday
High School Cross Country
Regional at Pickerington North
Division III girls (Westfall’s Kylee Henry and Olivia Barnes), 11 a.m.
Division II girls (Circleville’s Lily Winter and Logan Elm’s Emma Lands), 11:45 a.m.
Division I girls (Teays Valley’s Megan Bush), 12:30 p.m.
Division II boys (Logan Elm, Circleville’s Colton Pinkerton, and Westfall’s Tyler Shipley and Preston Clifton), 2:15 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
IU-East at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.
College Women’s Soccer
IU-East at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
College Volleyball
Brescia at Ohio Christian, noon
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Rochester, 2 p.m.