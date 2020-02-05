Schedule
Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
Horizon Science at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Huntington at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Huntington at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.
New Hope at Eastern Pike, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 1 p.m.
Monday
High School Girls Basketball
Division III Southeast District
sectional semifinal
No. 23 Westfall vs. No. 10 Adena at Jackson, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Huntington at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Wrestling
Westfall at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Logan Elm, Washington C.H. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
All MSL
Fairfield Union 17-2 11-0
Bloom-Carroll 13-5 10-1
Logan Elm 13-6 7-4
Teays Valley 8-10 6-5
Amanda-Clearcreek 10-8 5-6
Hamilton Township 8-11 4-7
Liberty Union 5-13 1-10
Circleville 2-17 0-11
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Zane Trace 17-3 11-1
Unioto 15-3 11-1
Adena 11-7 7-4
Piketon 9-10 6-6
Westfall 9-11 4-8
Southeastern 4-14 3-8
Paint Valley 5-15 3-9
Huntington 3-12 1-9
High School Girls Basketball
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
All MSL
Circleville 21-0 13-0
Fairfield Union 15-6 10-3
Amanda-Clearcreek 14-7 8-5
Bloom-Carroll 11-9 7-6
Logan Elm 13-8 6-7
Liberty Union 11-8 6-7
Teays Valley 5-16 2-11
Hamilton Township 3-17 0-13
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Unioto 17-3 13-0
Southeastern 17-4 11-2
Adena 14-8 8-5
Westfall 8-12 6-6
Huntington 7-12 6-6
Piketon 8-13 4-9
Paint Valley 4-17 2-11
Zane Trace 3-18 1-12
High School Boys Bowling
Teays Valley 2356,
Olentangy Orange 2219
Medalist: Hunter Blair, Teays Valley (443 series)
High School Girls Bowling
Teays Valley 1758,
Olentangy Orange 1242
Medalist: Ashton Anderson, Teays Valley (400 series)