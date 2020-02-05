Schedule

Thursday

High School Boys Basketball

Horizon Science at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Huntington at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Huntington at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.

New Hope at Eastern Pike, 7:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 1 p.m.

Monday

High School Girls Basketball

Division III Southeast District

sectional semifinal

No. 23 Westfall vs. No. 10 Adena at Jackson, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Huntington at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Wrestling

Westfall at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Logan Elm, Washington C.H. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 6:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

All MSL

Fairfield Union 17-2 11-0

Bloom-Carroll 13-5 10-1

Logan Elm 13-6 7-4

Teays Valley 8-10 6-5

Amanda-Clearcreek 10-8 5-6

Hamilton Township 8-11 4-7

Liberty Union 5-13 1-10

Circleville 2-17 0-11

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Zane Trace 17-3 11-1

Unioto 15-3 11-1

Adena 11-7 7-4

Piketon 9-10 6-6

Westfall 9-11 4-8

Southeastern 4-14 3-8

Paint Valley 5-15 3-9

Huntington 3-12 1-9

High School Girls Basketball

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

All MSL

Circleville 21-0 13-0

Fairfield Union 15-6 10-3

Amanda-Clearcreek 14-7 8-5

Bloom-Carroll 11-9 7-6

Logan Elm 13-8 6-7

Liberty Union 11-8 6-7

Teays Valley 5-16 2-11

Hamilton Township 3-17 0-13

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Unioto 17-3 13-0

Southeastern 17-4 11-2

Adena 14-8 8-5

Westfall 8-12 6-6

Huntington 7-12 6-6

Piketon 8-13 4-9

Paint Valley 4-17 2-11

Zane Trace 3-18 1-12

High School Boys Bowling

Teays Valley 2356,

Olentangy Orange 2219

Medalist: Hunter Blair, Teays Valley (443 series)

High School Girls Bowling

Teays Valley 1758,

Olentangy Orange 1242

Medalist: Ashton Anderson, Teays Valley (400 series)

