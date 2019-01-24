Schedule
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 2:30 p.m.
Westfall at Unioto, 7 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Waverly at Logan Elm, 1:30 p.m.
Westfall at Unioto, 5 p.m.
Hilliard Bradley at Teays Valley, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville at Miami Trace, 10 a.m.
Westfall at Eaton, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Brescia, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Brescia, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Central Crossing, 7:30 p.m.
New Hope at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Paint Valley at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.
Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at West Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at West Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Adena 72,
Westfall 51
ADENA — Shipley 1-0-3, Foglesong 0-1-1, Sykes 3-1-7, Bennett 1-6-8, Gallaugher 0-1-1, Garrison 10-1-23, Fout 9-7-29. Three-point goals — Fout (4), Garrison (2) and Shipley. Total — 24-17-72.
WESTFALL — Hampton 5-2-15, Wyman 5-0-14, Lemaster 1-0-3, Kaiser 1-1-3, Farmer 2-0-4, Hammond 2-1-6, Blackburn 3-0-6. Three-point goals — Wyman (4), Hampton (3), Lemaster and Hammond. Total — 23-49 14-22 68.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Adena 22 20 13 17 72
Westfall 8 9 20 14 51
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville 65,
Logan Elm 42
CIRCLEVILLE — McConnell 10-1-21, Dengler 1-0-2, Kendrick 3-0-7, Davis 4-2-10, Hoop 2-5-10, Bircher 2-0-6, Heff 0-1-1, Perini 3-0-6, Francis 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Bircher (2), Kendrick and Hoop. Total — 26-59 9-16 65.
LOGAN ELM — Thomas 4-0-11, Hatter 4-2-11, Spires 0-1-1, Hardin 3-0-7, Schultz 1-0-3, Diehl 1-1-4, Fox 0-1-1, Griffith 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Thomas (3), Hatter, Hardin, Schultz and Diehl. Total — 15-45 5-11 42.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Circleville 25 16 13 11 65
Logan Elm 4 12 10 16 42
Teays Valley 67,
Fairfield Union 42
TEAYS VALLEY — Williard 1-0-2, Fraley 1-0-3, Deweese 1-1-3, Captain 3-2-11, Bush 3-0-8, Liming 10-1-24, Russell 7-2-16 . Three-point goals — Liming (3), Captain (3), Bush (2) and Fraley, Total — 26 6-9 67.
FAIRFIELD UNION — B. Reed 1-1-3, Burnside 5-3-13, Wolshire 3-3-10, Mollendick 1-0-3, Burke 1-0-3, Malone 1-0-2, Cooperider 3-2-8. Three-point goals — Wolshire, Mollendick and Burke. Total — 15 9-15 42.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 22 10 24 11 67
Fairfield Union 12 8 14 8 42
Amanda-Clearcreek 79,
Hamilton Twp. 24
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Thevenin 1-0-2, Bradford 0-1-1, Perkins 7-1-19, Nichols 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Perkins (4). Total — 9-2-24.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Evans 4-4-13, Guiler 5-2-15, Butterbaugh 4-1-9, Stoneburner 1-0-2, Hyme 5-3-15, Connell 6-4-16, Bowers 1-1-3, White 1-3-6. Three-point goals — Guiler (3), Hyme (2), Evans and White. Total — 27-18-79.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Hamilton Twp. 2 0 9 13 24
Am.-Clearcreek 20 19 24 16 79