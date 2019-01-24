Schedule
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
New Hope at Wellston, 7:30 p.m.
Adena at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Westfall at Eaton, 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Dublin Scioto, 6 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Unioto, 7 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Waverly at Logan Elm, 1:30 p.m.
Westfall at Unioto, 5 p.m.
Hilliard Bradley at Teays Valley, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville at Miami Trace, 10 a.m.
Westfall at Eaton, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Brescia, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Brescia, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Central Crossing, 7:30 p.m.
New Hope at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Paint Valley at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.
Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at West Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at West Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Boys Basketball
Berne Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Olentangy at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
High Street at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Adena, 6:30 p.m.
Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Christian at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Madison-Plains at Circleville, 5 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Statistics
Points
Player/School G Pts. Avg.
Riley Gibson, CV 16 285 17.8
Will Riffle, AC 15 228 15.2
Ryan Wolfe, TV 14 202 14.4
Isaac Ward, LE 14 201 14.4
Jayse Miller, AC 15 169 11.3
Alex Smith, AC 15 169 11.3
Jason Sailor, LE 14 154 11.0
Max Young, TV 14 144 10.3
Andrew Hunter, AC 15 145 9.7
Gabe Chalfin, LE 14 130 9.3
D.J. Pickett, CV 16 148 9.2
Jeremy Wietelmann, LE 14 120 8.6
Rebounds
Player/School G Rbs. Avg.
Alex Smith, AC 15 153 10.2
Max Young, TV 14 122 8.7
Will Riffle, AC 15 114 7.6
Jayse Miller, AC 15 96 6.4
Jesse Connell, AC 15 81 5.4
Ryan Wolfe, TV 14 83 5.9
Luke Watson, LE 11 57 5.2
D.J. Pickett, CV 16 79 4.9
Riely Weiss, TV 14 69 4.9
Riley Gibson, CV 16 65 4.1
Andrew Hunter, AC 15 60 4.0
Assists
Player/School G Asts. Avg.
Jeremy Wietelmann, LE 13 53 4.1
Jayse Miller, AC 15 58 3.9