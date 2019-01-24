Schedule

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

New Hope at Wellston, 7:30 p.m.

Adena at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Westfall at Eaton, 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Dublin Scioto, 6 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Westfall at Unioto, 7 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Waverly at Logan Elm, 1:30 p.m.

Westfall at Unioto, 5 p.m.

Hilliard Bradley at Teays Valley, 6 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville at Miami Trace, 10 a.m.

Westfall at Eaton, 10 a.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Brescia, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Brescia, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Central Crossing, 7:30 p.m.

New Hope at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Paint Valley at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.

Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at West Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at West Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Boys Basketball

Berne Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Olentangy at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Thursday

High School Boys Basketball

High Street at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Adena, 6:30 p.m.

Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Christian at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Madison-Plains at Circleville, 5 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Statistics

Points

Player/School G Pts. Avg.

Riley Gibson, CV 16 285 17.8

Will Riffle, AC 15 228 15.2

Ryan Wolfe, TV 14 202 14.4

Isaac Ward, LE 14 201 14.4

Jayse Miller, AC 15 169 11.3

Alex Smith, AC 15 169 11.3

Jason Sailor, LE 14 154 11.0

Max Young, TV 14 144 10.3

Andrew Hunter, AC 15 145 9.7

Gabe Chalfin, LE 14 130 9.3

D.J. Pickett, CV 16 148 9.2

Jeremy Wietelmann, LE 14 120 8.6

Rebounds

Player/School G Rbs. Avg.

Alex Smith, AC 15 153 10.2

Max Young, TV 14 122 8.7

Will Riffle, AC 15 114 7.6

Jayse Miller, AC 15 96 6.4

Jesse Connell, AC 15 81 5.4

Ryan Wolfe, TV 14 83 5.9

Luke Watson, LE 11 57 5.2

D.J. Pickett, CV 16 79 4.9

Riely Weiss, TV 14 69 4.9

Riley Gibson, CV 16 65 4.1

Andrew Hunter, AC 15 60 4.0

Assists

Player/School G Asts. Avg.

Jeremy Wietelmann, LE 13 53 4.1

Jayse Miller, AC 15 58 3.9

sports@circlevilleherald.com

Load comments