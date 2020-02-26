Schedule

Friday

High School Wrestling

Sectional tournaments

Amanda-Clearcreek at Ridgedale, 6 p.m.

Westfall at Alexander, 6 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Division II Southeast District semifinal

No. 7 Logan Elm vs. No. 6 Athens at OU Convocation Center, 8:45 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Sectional tournaments

Amanda-Clearcreek at Ridgedale, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Marysville, 10 a.m.

Circleville, Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 10 a.m.

Westfall at Alexander, 10 a.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Division II Southeast District final

No. 1 Circleville 61,

No. 4 Vinton County 45

VINTON COUNTY — Nichols 1-0-2, McManis 1-0-3, Bartoe 4-0-11, Bentley 7-0-16, Williams 1-0-3, Zinn 3-4-10. Three-point goals — McManis, Bartoe (3), Bentley (2), Williams. Total — 17-53 4-6 45.

CIRCLEVILLE — Bircher 5-1-13, Davis 6-1-13, Kendrick 1-1-3, Captain 5-1-12, McConnell 8-4-20. Three-point goals — Bircher (2), Captain. Total — 25-50 8-13 61.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Vinton Cty 14 4 14 13 45

Circleville 17 16 14 14 61

