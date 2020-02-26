Schedule
Friday
High School Wrestling
Sectional tournaments
Amanda-Clearcreek at Ridgedale, 6 p.m.
Westfall at Alexander, 6 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Division II Southeast District semifinal
No. 7 Logan Elm vs. No. 6 Athens at OU Convocation Center, 8:45 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Sectional tournaments
Amanda-Clearcreek at Ridgedale, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Marysville, 10 a.m.
Circleville, Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 10 a.m.
Westfall at Alexander, 10 a.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Division II Southeast District final
No. 1 Circleville 61,
No. 4 Vinton County 45
VINTON COUNTY — Nichols 1-0-2, McManis 1-0-3, Bartoe 4-0-11, Bentley 7-0-16, Williams 1-0-3, Zinn 3-4-10. Three-point goals — McManis, Bartoe (3), Bentley (2), Williams. Total — 17-53 4-6 45.
CIRCLEVILLE — Bircher 5-1-13, Davis 6-1-13, Kendrick 1-1-3, Captain 5-1-12, McConnell 8-4-20. Three-point goals — Bircher (2), Captain. Total — 25-50 8-13 61.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Vinton Cty 14 4 14 13 45
Circleville 17 16 14 14 61