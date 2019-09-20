Schedule

Saturday

High School Volleyball

Circleville Invitational, 10 a.m.

Logan Elm at Westfall, 11:30 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Grove City Christian at Amanda-Clearcreek, 11 a.m.

Circleville at Sheridan, noon

Bishop Ready at Teays Valley, 1 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Circleville at Sheridan, 10 a.m.

Heath at Amanda-Clearcreek, 11 a.m.

Athens at Logan Elm, 1 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Logan Elm at Grandview Hts. Invitational, 9 a.m.

High School Boys Golf

Circleville, Logan Elm at Zane Trace Invitational (Jaycees), 9 a.m.

Teays Valley at Worthington Kilbourne Invitational, 1 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm, Westfall at Lancaster Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Teays Valley at Heath Invitational

College Men’s Soccer

UC-Clermont at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.

College Women’s Soccer

Georgetown at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.

Monday

High School Volleyball

Westfall at Lynchburg-Clay, 5 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Amanda-Clearcreek at Alexander, 7 p.m.

Westfall at Piketon, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Amanda-Clearcreek at Alexander, 5 p.m.

Westfall at Piketon, 5 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Circleville, 6 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Division II Southeast District sectional

Circleville, Logan Elm, Westfall at Chillicothe Jaycees

High School Girls Tennis

Chillicothe at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Volleyball

Paint Valley at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Westfall at Ports. Clay, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Division II Southeast District sectional

Circleville, Logan Elm and Westfall at Chillicothe Jaycees

Regular season

Logan at Teays Valley, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Ohio Christian at IU-East, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Volleyball

Bishop Watterson at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 7:15 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 5:30 p.m.

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Westfall Adam Carter Memorial Invitational, 5 p.m.

Thursday

High School Volleyball

Westfall at Unioto, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Logan Elm at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Circleville at Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Cincinnati Christian at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.

College Women’s Soccer

Cincinnati Christian at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

High School Football

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

All MSL

Amanda-Clearcreek 4-0 1-0

Teays Valley 3-1 1-0

Bloom-Carroll 3-1 1-0

Circleville 0-4 0-0

Logan Elm 1-3 0-1

Hamilton Township 1-3 0-1

Fairfield Union 0-4 0-1

Thursday’s result

Bloom-Carroll 38, Hamilton Twp. 7

Friday’s results

Amanda-Clearcreek 41, Fairfield Union 6

Teays Valley 41, Logan Elm 7

Valley 55, Circleville 14

Week 5 games

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union

Amanda-Clearcreek at Waverly

Amanda-Clearcreek 41,

Fairfield Union 6

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Fairfield Union 0 0 0 6 6

Am.-Clearcreek 6 21 7 7 41

First Quarter

AC — Madison 55 run (kick failed), 4:53.

Second Quarter

AC — Miller 72 run (Madison run), 10:30.

AC — Fairchild 17 run (Weaver kick), 7:29.

AC — Miller 5 pass from Madison (kick failed), 0:09.6.

Third Quarter

AC — Madison 77 run (Woodruff kick), 10:01.

Fourth Quarter

FU — Schmelzer 27 pass from Patton (kick failed), 0:44.9.

AC — Harber 75 kickoff return (Weaver kick), 0:39.6.

TEAM STATISTICS

FU AC

First downs 9 17

Rushing yards 41-153 22-316

Passing yards 61 146

Comp.-Att.-Int 6-13-1 12-19-1

Total yards 214 462

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-2

Penalties-Yards 4-35 2-15

Punts-Ave. 8-31.8 2-38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGFairfield Union — Daugherty 21-72, Patton 11-37, Blake 8-23, Seesholtz 1-1. Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 9-203, Fairchild 5-28, Miller 1-72, Connell 1-1, Guiler 1-(-6), Hunter 4-8.

PASSINGFairfield Union — Patton 6-13-1-61. Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 11-18-1-135, Hunter 1-1-0-11.

RECEIVINGFairfield Union — Schmelzer 3-36, Miller 2-19, Carpenter 1-6. Amanda-Clearcreek — Bolin 5-58, Banker 5-90, Fairchild 1-(-2), Miller 1-5.

Teays Valley 41,

Logan Elm 7

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Logan Elm 7 0 0 0 7

Teays Valley 27 0 7 7 41

First Quarter

TV — Knox 13 run (Clifton kick), 7:58.

TV — Hubbard 51 pass from McDanel (Clifton kick), 4:51.

LE — Smith 85 kickoff return (Ewing kick), 4:39.

TV — Knox 40 pass from McDanel (run failed), 3:02.

TV — McDanel 55 run (Clifton kick), 0:09.

Third Quarter

TV — McDanel 7 run (Clifton kick), 8:26.

Third Quarter

TV — Weiler 3 run (Clifton kick), 1:26.

TEAM STATISTICS

LE:TV

First downs 6 19

Rushing yards 32-(-6) 38-276

Passing yards 77 183

Comp.-Att.-Int 7-17-1 8-10-1

Total yards 71 459

Fumbles-Lost 5-2 1-1

Penalties-Yards 6-58 11-105

Punts-Ave. 5-34 4-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGLogan Elm — Robinson 18-(-42), Reid 9-28, Dryden 1-3, Dyer 4-5. Teays Valley — McDanel 13-131, Knox 7-52, Littler 14-76, Hubbard 1-5, Weiler 2-7, Brown 1-5.

PASSINGLogan Elm — Robinson 7-17-1-77. Teays Valley — McDanel 8-10-1-183.

RECEIVINGLogan Elm — Craiglow 1-34, Linton 3-11, Bennett 1-11, Dryden 1-5, Harrington 1-16. Teays Valley — Knox 3-49, Hubbard 3-99, Primmer 2-35.

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Southeastern 4-0 1-0

Paint Valley 3-1 1-0

Unioto 3-1 1-0

Zane Trace 1-3 1-0

Adena 3-1 0-1

Westfall 2-2 0-1

Huntington 1-3 0-1

Piketon 1-3 0-1

Friday’s results

Southeastern 28, Westfall 16

Paint Valley 21, Adena 14

Zane Trace 38, Huntington 6

Unioto 47, Piketon 7

Week 5 games

Westfall at Zane Trace

Unioto at Adena

Paint Valley at Piketon

Huntington at Southeastern

