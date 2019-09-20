Schedule
Saturday
High School Volleyball
Circleville Invitational, 10 a.m.
Logan Elm at Westfall, 11:30 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Grove City Christian at Amanda-Clearcreek, 11 a.m.
Circleville at Sheridan, noon
Bishop Ready at Teays Valley, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Circleville at Sheridan, 10 a.m.
Heath at Amanda-Clearcreek, 11 a.m.
Athens at Logan Elm, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Logan Elm at Grandview Hts. Invitational, 9 a.m.
High School Boys Golf
Circleville, Logan Elm at Zane Trace Invitational (Jaycees), 9 a.m.
Teays Valley at Worthington Kilbourne Invitational, 1 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm, Westfall at Lancaster Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Teays Valley at Heath Invitational
College Men’s Soccer
UC-Clermont at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.
College Women’s Soccer
Georgetown at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.
Monday
High School Volleyball
Westfall at Lynchburg-Clay, 5 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Amanda-Clearcreek at Alexander, 7 p.m.
Westfall at Piketon, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Amanda-Clearcreek at Alexander, 5 p.m.
Westfall at Piketon, 5 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Circleville, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Division II Southeast District sectional
Circleville, Logan Elm, Westfall at Chillicothe Jaycees
High School Girls Tennis
Chillicothe at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Volleyball
Paint Valley at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Westfall at Ports. Clay, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Division II Southeast District sectional
Circleville, Logan Elm and Westfall at Chillicothe Jaycees
Regular season
Logan at Teays Valley, 4 p.m.
College Volleyball
Ohio Christian at IU-East, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Volleyball
Bishop Watterson at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 7:15 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 5:30 p.m.
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:15 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Westfall Adam Carter Memorial Invitational, 5 p.m.
Thursday
High School Volleyball
Westfall at Unioto, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Logan Elm at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Circleville at Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Cincinnati Christian at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.
College Women’s Soccer
Cincinnati Christian at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
High School Football
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
All MSL
Amanda-Clearcreek 4-0 1-0
Teays Valley 3-1 1-0
Bloom-Carroll 3-1 1-0
Circleville 0-4 0-0
Logan Elm 1-3 0-1
Hamilton Township 1-3 0-1
Fairfield Union 0-4 0-1
Thursday’s result
Bloom-Carroll 38, Hamilton Twp. 7
Friday’s results
Amanda-Clearcreek 41, Fairfield Union 6
Teays Valley 41, Logan Elm 7
Valley 55, Circleville 14
Week 5 games
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union
Amanda-Clearcreek at Waverly
Amanda-Clearcreek 41,
Fairfield Union 6
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Fairfield Union 0 0 0 6 6
Am.-Clearcreek 6 21 7 7 41
First Quarter
AC — Madison 55 run (kick failed), 4:53.
Second Quarter
AC — Miller 72 run (Madison run), 10:30.
AC — Fairchild 17 run (Weaver kick), 7:29.
AC — Miller 5 pass from Madison (kick failed), 0:09.6.
Third Quarter
AC — Madison 77 run (Woodruff kick), 10:01.
Fourth Quarter
FU — Schmelzer 27 pass from Patton (kick failed), 0:44.9.
AC — Harber 75 kickoff return (Weaver kick), 0:39.6.
TEAM STATISTICS
FU AC
First downs 9 17
Rushing yards 41-153 22-316
Passing yards 61 146
Comp.-Att.-Int 6-13-1 12-19-1
Total yards 214 462
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 4-35 2-15
Punts-Ave. 8-31.8 2-38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Fairfield Union — Daugherty 21-72, Patton 11-37, Blake 8-23, Seesholtz 1-1. Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 9-203, Fairchild 5-28, Miller 1-72, Connell 1-1, Guiler 1-(-6), Hunter 4-8.
PASSING – Fairfield Union — Patton 6-13-1-61. Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 11-18-1-135, Hunter 1-1-0-11.
RECEIVING – Fairfield Union — Schmelzer 3-36, Miller 2-19, Carpenter 1-6. Amanda-Clearcreek — Bolin 5-58, Banker 5-90, Fairchild 1-(-2), Miller 1-5.
Teays Valley 41,
Logan Elm 7
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 7 0 0 0 7
Teays Valley 27 0 7 7 41
First Quarter
TV — Knox 13 run (Clifton kick), 7:58.
TV — Hubbard 51 pass from McDanel (Clifton kick), 4:51.
LE — Smith 85 kickoff return (Ewing kick), 4:39.
TV — Knox 40 pass from McDanel (run failed), 3:02.
TV — McDanel 55 run (Clifton kick), 0:09.
Third Quarter
TV — McDanel 7 run (Clifton kick), 8:26.
Third Quarter
TV — Weiler 3 run (Clifton kick), 1:26.
TEAM STATISTICS
LE:TV
First downs 6 19
Rushing yards 32-(-6) 38-276
Passing yards 77 183
Comp.-Att.-Int 7-17-1 8-10-1
Total yards 71 459
Fumbles-Lost 5-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-58 11-105
Punts-Ave. 5-34 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Logan Elm — Robinson 18-(-42), Reid 9-28, Dryden 1-3, Dyer 4-5. Teays Valley — McDanel 13-131, Knox 7-52, Littler 14-76, Hubbard 1-5, Weiler 2-7, Brown 1-5.
PASSING – Logan Elm — Robinson 7-17-1-77. Teays Valley — McDanel 8-10-1-183.
RECEIVING – Logan Elm — Craiglow 1-34, Linton 3-11, Bennett 1-11, Dryden 1-5, Harrington 1-16. Teays Valley — Knox 3-49, Hubbard 3-99, Primmer 2-35.
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Southeastern 4-0 1-0
Paint Valley 3-1 1-0
Unioto 3-1 1-0
Zane Trace 1-3 1-0
Adena 3-1 0-1
Westfall 2-2 0-1
Huntington 1-3 0-1
Piketon 1-3 0-1
Friday’s results
Southeastern 28, Westfall 16
Paint Valley 21, Adena 14
Zane Trace 38, Huntington 6
Unioto 47, Piketon 7
Week 5 games
Westfall at Zane Trace
Unioto at Adena
Paint Valley at Piketon
Huntington at Southeastern