Schedule
Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
Zane Trace at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Adena, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
High School Girls Basketball
Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville 43,
Washington C.H. 33
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Cartwright 1-0-3, Runk 1-0-2, Moats 2-0-4, Lotz 4-0-9, Lemaster 2-1-6, Rarick 4-0-9. Three-point goals — Cartwright, Lotz, Lemaster and Rarick. Total — 14-50 1-2 33.
CIRCLEVILLE — Moore 1-0-2, Gibson 7-2-16, Justice 4-5-15, Bell 2-0-4, Fleck 2-0-6. Three-point goals — Fleck (2) and Justice (2). Total — 16-47 7-19 43.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Wash. C.H. 6 10 4 13 33
Circleville 4 9 12 18 43
Logan Elm 66,
Westfall 31
LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 1-0-2, Baldwin 1-0-2, Ward 5-0-12, Baker 1-0-3, Sailor 6-1-15, Smith 3-0-7, Chalfin 9-1-21, Holbert 1-0-2, Baer 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Ward (2), Sailor (2), Chalfin (2), Baker and Smith. Total — 28 2-3 66.
WESTFALL — Wyman 2-2-6, Spohn 1-0-2, Wolfe 2-1-6, Bugher 1-0-3, Shipley 1-2-5, Blackburn 3-3-9. Three-point goals — Wolfe, Bugher and Shipley. Total — 10 8-17 31.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 17 17 12 20 66
Westfall 9 8 5 9 31
Heath 53,
Amanda-Clearcreek 42
HEATH — Morrow 0-3-3, Baker 1-0-2, McLaughlin 4-1-9, Langley 3-0-6, Lamar 4-0-9, Williams 3-0-6, Guy 1-1-3, Huber 5-5-15. Three-point goals — Lamar. Total — 21-10-53.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Connell 2-4-8, Stevens 0-1-1, Madison 4-9-17, Bolin 2-1-5, Miller 4-0-11. Three-point goals — Miller (3). Total — 12-15-42.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Heath 16 10 15 12 53
Am.-Clearcreek 17 14 5 6 42
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm 50,
Adena 31
Teays Valley 46,
Licking Hts. 44
TEAYS VALLEY — Deweese 4-2-11, Bush 6-3-18, Allison 1-0-3, Williard 2-1-6, Horsley 1-0-2, Brown 3-0-6. Three-point goals — Bush (3), Deweese, Allison and Williard. Total — 17-6-46.
LICKING HEIGHTS — Thompson 10-1-25, Weling 2-0-5, Mattox 1-0-2, Tawiah 1-0-2, Jackson 2-0-4, Jordan 0-1-1, Lovinsky 2-1-5. Three-point goals — Thompson (4) and Weling. Total — 18-3-44.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 9 15 9 13 46
Licking Hts. 10 15 16 3 44