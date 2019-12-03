Schedule

Thursday

High School Boys Basketball

Zane Trace at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Adena, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

High School Girls Basketball

Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville 43,

Washington C.H. 33

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Cartwright 1-0-3, Runk 1-0-2, Moats 2-0-4, Lotz 4-0-9, Lemaster 2-1-6, Rarick 4-0-9. Three-point goals — Cartwright, Lotz, Lemaster and Rarick. Total — 14-50 1-2 33.

CIRCLEVILLE — Moore 1-0-2, Gibson 7-2-16, Justice 4-5-15, Bell 2-0-4, Fleck 2-0-6. Three-point goals — Fleck (2) and Justice (2). Total — 16-47 7-19 43.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Wash. C.H. 6 10 4 13 33

Circleville 4 9 12 18 43

Logan Elm 66,

Westfall 31

LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 1-0-2, Baldwin 1-0-2, Ward 5-0-12, Baker 1-0-3, Sailor 6-1-15, Smith 3-0-7, Chalfin 9-1-21, Holbert 1-0-2, Baer 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Ward (2), Sailor (2), Chalfin (2), Baker and Smith. Total — 28 2-3 66.

WESTFALL — Wyman 2-2-6, Spohn 1-0-2, Wolfe 2-1-6, Bugher 1-0-3, Shipley 1-2-5, Blackburn 3-3-9. Three-point goals — Wolfe, Bugher and Shipley. Total — 10 8-17 31.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Logan Elm 17 17 12 20 66

Westfall 9 8 5 9 31

Heath 53,

Amanda-Clearcreek 42

HEATH — Morrow 0-3-3, Baker 1-0-2, McLaughlin 4-1-9, Langley 3-0-6, Lamar 4-0-9, Williams 3-0-6, Guy 1-1-3, Huber 5-5-15. Three-point goals — Lamar. Total — 21-10-53.

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Connell 2-4-8, Stevens 0-1-1, Madison 4-9-17, Bolin 2-1-5, Miller 4-0-11. Three-point goals — Miller (3). Total — 12-15-42.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Heath 16 10 15 12 53

Am.-Clearcreek 17 14 5 6 42

High School Girls Basketball

Logan Elm 50,

Adena 31

Teays Valley 46,

Licking Hts. 44

TEAYS VALLEY — Deweese 4-2-11, Bush 6-3-18, Allison 1-0-3, Williard 2-1-6, Horsley 1-0-2, Brown 3-0-6. Three-point goals — Bush (3), Deweese, Allison and Williard. Total — 17-6-46.

LICKING HEIGHTS — Thompson 10-1-25, Weling 2-0-5, Mattox 1-0-2, Tawiah 1-0-2, Jackson 2-0-4, Jordan 0-1-1, Lovinsky 2-1-5. Three-point goals — Thompson (4) and Weling. Total — 18-3-44.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Teays Valley 9 15 9 13 46

Licking Hts. 10 15 16 3 44

sports@circlevilleherald.com

