Schedule
Wednesday
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville at Washington C.H., 6 p.m.
Berne Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Westfall at Teays Valley, 6 p.m.
Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Unioto, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Adena, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at KIPP Columbus, 6 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Genoa Christian at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Circleville at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3:30 p.m.
Grove City Christian at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.
Piketon at Logan Elm, 5 p.m.
Westfall at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at Miami Trace Invitational, 8 a.m.
Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Statistics
Scoring
Player/School G Pts. Avg.
Isaac Ward, LE 14 242 17.3
Gabe Chalfin, LE 14 204 14.6
Riley Gibson, CV 14 197 14.4
Simon McAllister, NH 14 196 14.0
Evan Justice, CV 14 181 12.9
Tyler Cavanaugh, NH 9 107 11.9
Jay Wyman, WF 15 176 11.7
Clayton Knox, TV 12 140 11.7
Holden Roese, NH 14 155 11.1
Luke Blackburn, WF 15 163 10.8
Adam Benschoter, TV 12 117 10.6
Donovan Geddis, NH 14 140 10.0
Camden Primmer, TV 12 116 9.7
Jason Sailor,LE 14 135 9.6
Caleb Heidish, NH 14 123 8.8
Riely Weiss, TV 12 106 8.8
Garrett Meddock, TV 12 97 8.1
Craig Fleck, CV 14 104 7.4
Hayden Lemaster, WF 15 108 7.2
Jeremy Wietelmann, LE 14 100 7.1
Rebounds
Player/School G Rebs. Avg.
Luke Blackburn, WF 15 134 8.9
Simon McAllister, NH 14 118 8.4
Donovan Geddis, NH 14 100 7.1
Riley Gibson, CV 14 91 6.5
Trey Purdon, TV 12 78 6.5
Gabe Chalfin, LE 14 64 4.6
Riely Weiss, TV 12 54 4.5
Assists
Player/School G Asts. Avg.
Tyler Cavanaugh, NH 9 37 4.1
Riely Weiss, TV 12 39 3.3
Holden Roese, NH 14 44 3.1
Logan Elm 52,
Teays Valley 41
LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 4-3-12, Baldwin 1-0-3, Ward 2-5-10, Sailor 4-0-11, Smith 1-0-2, Chalfin 4-2-10, Harrington 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Sailor (3), Wietelmann, Baldwin and Ward. Total — 18-42 10-11 52.
TEAYS VALLEY — Purdon 10-4-26, Meddock 0-1-1, Knox 3-0-7, Burgett 1-0-2, Primmer 2-1-5. Three-point goals — Purdon (2) and Knox. Total — 16-41 6-11 41.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 9 17 7 19 52
Teays Valley 10 13 13 5 41
Bloom-Carroll 47,
Amanda-Clearcreek 45
Hamilton Twp. 45,
Circleville 42
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Michael 2-0-4, M. Moore 11-0-25, S. Moore 1-0-2, Forson 3-4-10, Holt 1-1-4. Three-point goals — M. Moore (3) and Holt. Total — 18 5-6 45.
CIRCLEVILLE — Moore 1-0-2, Gibson 2-0-5, Justice 7-2-19, Coleman 1-0-3, Parr 2-0-4, Fleck 2-4-9. Three-point goals — Justice (3), Gibson, Coleman and Fleck. Total — 15 6-7 42.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Hamilton Twp. 8 14 11 12 45
Circleville 14 15 7 6 42
High School Girls Basketball
AP Division II state poll
1. Circleville (11) 17-0 142
2. Napoleon (1) 16-0 122
3. Bellevue (2) 14-0 121
4. Tol. Rogers - 10-2 77
5. Tri-Valley - 14-2 59
6. Warren - 16-1 57
7. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 12-3 50
7. Sheridan - 14-2 50
9. Jonathan Alder - 12-2 48
10. Beloit W. Branch (1) 12-2 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Shelby 28.
Westfall 45,
Zane Trace 40