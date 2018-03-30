Schedule
Saturday
High School Baseball
Teays Valley at Olentangy, noon
Circleville vs. Chillicothe (DH) at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium, 6:15 p.m.
High School Softball
Athens at Logan Elm (DH), 11 a.m.
High School Track and Field
Teays Valley at Newark Invitational, 9 a.m.
Logan Elm, Westfall at Circleville Kiwanis Relays, 11 a.m.
Monday
High School Baseball
Zane Trace at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 5:15 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.
High School Softball
Zane Trace at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 5:15 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Baseball
Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 5 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at New Lexington, 5 p.m.
Gahanna at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.
High School Softball
Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 5 p.m.
High School Track and Field
Pickaway County meet at Westfall, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Baseball
Westfall at Adena, 5 p.m.
Teays Valley at Circleville, 5:15 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:15 p.m.
High School Softball
Westfall at Adena, 5 p.m.
Teays Valley at Circleville, 5:15 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:15 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis
Logan Elm at Lancaster, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
High School Baseball
Westfall vs. Bidwell River Valley at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium, 5 p.m.
High School Softball
Central Crossing at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fisher Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
High School Baseball
Westfall at Huntington, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 5:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m.
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.
High School Softball
Westfall at Huntington, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 5:15 p.m.
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.
High School Track and Field
Circleville, Amanda-Clearcreek, Logan Elm at Westfall Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
High School Baseball
Canal Winchester 3,
Westfall 0
C. Winchester 010 020 0—3 6 4
Westfall 000 000 0—0 3 1
W — Taylor. L — Nunemaker.
Athens 4,
Circleville 3
Circleville 200 100 0—3 8 1
Athens 000 400 x—4 7 0
Gray, Burns (5) and Cline; Hayes, Cromwell (5) and Baker.