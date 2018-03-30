Schedule

Saturday

High School Baseball

Teays Valley at Olentangy, noon

Circleville vs. Chillicothe (DH) at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium, 6:15 p.m.

High School Softball

Athens at Logan Elm (DH), 11 a.m.

High School Track and Field

Teays Valley at Newark Invitational, 9 a.m.

Logan Elm, Westfall at Circleville Kiwanis Relays, 11 a.m.

Monday

High School Baseball

Zane Trace at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 5:15 p.m.

Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.

High School Softball

Zane Trace at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 5:15 p.m.

Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Baseball

Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 5 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at New Lexington, 5 p.m.

Gahanna at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.

High School Softball

Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 5 p.m.

High School Track and Field

Pickaway County meet at Westfall, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Tennis

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Baseball

Westfall at Adena, 5 p.m.

Teays Valley at Circleville, 5:15 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:15 p.m.

High School Softball

Westfall at Adena, 5 p.m.

Teays Valley at Circleville, 5:15 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:15 p.m.

High School Boys Tennis

Logan Elm at Lancaster, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

High School Baseball

Westfall vs. Bidwell River Valley at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium, 5 p.m.

High School Softball

Central Crossing at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.

High School Boys Tennis

Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fisher Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

High School Baseball

Westfall at Huntington, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 5:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m.

Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.

High School Softball

Westfall at Huntington, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 5:15 p.m.

Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.

High School Track and Field

Circleville, Amanda-Clearcreek, Logan Elm at Westfall Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

High School Baseball

Canal Winchester 3,

Westfall 0

C. Winchester 010 020 0—3 6 4

Westfall 000 000 0—0 3 1

W — Taylor. L — Nunemaker.

Athens 4,

Circleville 3

Circleville 200 100 0—3 8 1

Athens 000 400 x—4 7 0

Gray, Burns (5) and Cline; Hayes, Cromwell (5) and Baker.

