Schedule
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Grove City, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Division I Central District
sectional semifinal
No. 36 Teays Valley at No. 14 Canal Winchester, 7 p.m.
Division III Southeast District
sectional final
No. 23 Westfall vs. No. 7 North Adams at Jackson, 4:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Logan Elm, 10 a.m.
Scioto Valley Conference at Southeastern, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-East, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-East, 1 p.m.
Monday
High School Boys Basketball
Division III Southeast District
sectional semifinal
No. 17 Westfall vs. No. 16 Belpre at Jackson, 7 p.m.
Division II Southeast District
sectional quarterfinal
No. 17 Circleville vs. No. 16 River Valley at Southeastern, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Girls Basketball
Division III Central District
sectional semifinal
No. 18 Johnstown at No. 5 Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Carlow at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Carlow at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Boys Basketball
Division II Southeast District
sectional semifinal
No. 7 Logan Elm vs. No. 10 Miami Trace at Southeastern, 8 p.m.
Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
Division II Southeast District semifinal
No. 1 Circleville vs. No. 8 Logan Elm at Southeastern, 6:15 p.m.
Feb. 22
High School Boys Basketball
Division I Central District
sectional semifinal
No. 38 Teays Valley at No. 8 Newark, 1 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Point Park, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Point Park, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
All MSL
Fairfield Union 19-3 13-1
Bloom-Carroll 15-6 12-2
Logan Elm 15-7 9-5
Amanda-Clearcreek 13-9 7-7
Hamilton Township 10-12 6-8
Teays Valley 8-13 6-8
Liberty Union 8-14 3-11
Circleville 2-20 0-14
Friday’s league scores
Amanda-Clearcreek 31, Circleville 26
Liberty Union 53, Logan Elm 48
Fairfield Union 45, Teays Valley 43 OT
Hamilton Twp. 53, Bloom-Carroll 44
Liberty Union 53,
Logan Elm 48
LIBERTY UNION — Basso 0-1-1, Ison 3-2-8, Denny 4-3-11, Brown 1-0-2, Berlekamp 4-2-10, Warner 5-0-15. Three-point goals — Warner (5). Total — 19-40 10-16 53.
LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 2-0-6, Baldwin 4-0-11, Ward 2-0-6, Sailor 4-2-10, Chalfin 5-0-11, Harrington 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Baldwin (3), Wietelmann (2), Ward (2) and Chalfin. Total — 19-50 2-7 48.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Liberty Union 13 15 11 14 53
Logan Elm 11 16 13 8 48
Amanda-Clearcreek 31,
Circleville 26
CIRCLEVILLE — Moore 2-0-4, Gibson 2-0-6, Justice 1-2-4, Coleman 1-0-3, Parr 1-0-2, Bell 0-2-2, Crabtree 2-0-5. Three-point goals — Gibson (2), Coleman, Crabtree. Total — 9-36 4-4 26.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Madison 3-0-6, Bolin 0-3-3, J Miller 3-1-9, Connell 2-0-4, Stevens 2-3-7, McQuade 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Miller (2). Total — 11-34 7-12 31.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Circleville 9 7 6 4 26
Am.-Clearcreek 6 11 7 7 31
Fairfield Union 45,
Teays Valley 43 OT
TEAYS VALLEY — C. Kennedy 1-0-2, Meddock 3-2-10, Knox 2-0-5, Burgett 2-1-5, Benschoter 6-1-16, Primmer 1-0-2, Weiss 1-0-3. Three-point goals — Benschoter (3), Meddock (2), Knox and Weiss. Total — 16 4-7 43.
FAIRFIELD UNION — Harrah 5-2-13, Poston 2-0-5, Magill 3-7-13, Bean 4-0-10, Moll 1-0-2, Bernard 0-2-2. Three-point goals — Bean (2), Huston and Poston. Total — 15 11-20 45.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 OT F
Teays Valley 8 7 8 11 9 43
Fairfield Union 6 8 12 8 11 45
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Unioto 19-3 13-1
Zane Trace 19-3 13-1
Adena 13-8 8-5
Piketon 11-10 7-6
Westfall 10-12 5-9
Paint Valley 5-16 3-10
Southeastern 4-17 3-11
Huntington 5-15 2-11
Friday’s conference scores
Unioto 61, Westfall 30
Zane Trace 71, Southeastern 45
Adena 73, Paint Valley 46
Piketon 56, Huntington 27
High School Girls Basketball
Independence 46,
New Hope 42
NEW HOPE — Conrad 1-0-2, Tripp 1-0-3, Leist 3-1-10, McCallister 4-3-11, Hines 0-2-2, Highfield 1-0-3, Pruitt 5-0-11. Three-point goals — Leist (3), Tripp, Highfield and Pruitt. Total — 15 6-13 42.
INDEPENDENCE — Wilson-Frazier 5-0-13, White 5-2-13, Shellow 3-0-6, Garner 2-2-6, Graham 4-0-8. Three-point goals —Wilson (3) and White. Total — 19 4-11 46.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
New Hope 13 11 11 7 42
Independence 11 7 16 12 46
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
All MSL
Circleville 23-0 14-0
Fairfield Union 15-7 10-4
Amanda-Clearcreek 14-8 8-6
Bloom-Carroll 12-10 8-6
Logan Elm 15-8 7-7
Liberty Union 12-10 6-8
Teays Valley 6-16 3-11
Hamilton Township 3-19 0-14
*eliminated from tournament
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Unioto 18-4 13-0
Southeastern 19-4 12-2
Adena* 13-10 8-6
Westfall 11-12 8-6
Huntington* 8-15 7-7
Piketon* 8-15 4-10
Paint Valley* 5-18 4-10
Zane Trace* 3-20 1-13
*eliminated from tournament