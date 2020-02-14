Schedule

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Teays Valley at Grove City, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Division I Central District

sectional semifinal

No. 36 Teays Valley at No. 14 Canal Winchester, 7 p.m.

Division III Southeast District

sectional final

No. 23 Westfall vs. No. 7 North Adams at Jackson, 4:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Logan Elm, 10 a.m.

Scioto Valley Conference at Southeastern, 10 a.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-East, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-East, 1 p.m.

Monday

High School Boys Basketball

Division III Southeast District

sectional semifinal

No. 17 Westfall vs. No. 16 Belpre at Jackson, 7 p.m.

Division II Southeast District

sectional quarterfinal

No. 17 Circleville vs. No. 16 River Valley at Southeastern, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Girls Basketball

Division III Central District

sectional semifinal

No. 18 Johnstown at No. 5 Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Carlow at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Carlow at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Boys Basketball

Division II Southeast District

sectional semifinal

No. 7 Logan Elm vs. No. 10 Miami Trace at Southeastern, 8 p.m.

Thursday

High School Girls Basketball

Division II Southeast District semifinal

No. 1 Circleville vs. No. 8 Logan Elm at Southeastern, 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 22

High School Boys Basketball

Division I Central District

sectional semifinal

No. 38 Teays Valley at No. 8 Newark, 1 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Point Park, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Point Park, 1 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

All MSL

Fairfield Union 19-3 13-1

Bloom-Carroll 15-6 12-2

Logan Elm 15-7 9-5

Amanda-Clearcreek 13-9 7-7

Hamilton Township 10-12 6-8

Teays Valley 8-13 6-8

Liberty Union 8-14 3-11

Circleville 2-20 0-14

Friday’s league scores

Amanda-Clearcreek 31, Circleville 26

Liberty Union 53, Logan Elm 48

Fairfield Union 45, Teays Valley 43 OT

Hamilton Twp. 53, Bloom-Carroll 44

Liberty Union 53,

Logan Elm 48

LIBERTY UNION — Basso 0-1-1, Ison 3-2-8, Denny 4-3-11, Brown 1-0-2, Berlekamp 4-2-10, Warner 5-0-15. Three-point goals — Warner (5). Total — 19-40 10-16 53.

LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 2-0-6, Baldwin 4-0-11, Ward 2-0-6, Sailor 4-2-10, Chalfin 5-0-11, Harrington 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Baldwin (3), Wietelmann (2), Ward (2) and Chalfin. Total — 19-50 2-7 48.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Liberty Union 13 15 11 14 53

Logan Elm 11 16 13 8 48

Amanda-Clearcreek 31,

Circleville 26

CIRCLEVILLE — Moore 2-0-4, Gibson 2-0-6, Justice 1-2-4, Coleman 1-0-3, Parr 1-0-2, Bell 0-2-2, Crabtree 2-0-5. Three-point goals — Gibson (2), Coleman, Crabtree. Total — 9-36 4-4 26.

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Madison 3-0-6, Bolin 0-3-3, J Miller 3-1-9, Connell 2-0-4, Stevens 2-3-7, McQuade 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Miller (2). Total — 11-34 7-12 31.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Circleville 9 7 6 4 26

Am.-Clearcreek 6 11 7 7 31

Fairfield Union 45,

Teays Valley 43 OT

TEAYS VALLEY — C. Kennedy 1-0-2, Meddock 3-2-10, Knox 2-0-5, Burgett 2-1-5, Benschoter 6-1-16, Primmer 1-0-2, Weiss 1-0-3. Three-point goals — Benschoter (3), Meddock (2), Knox and Weiss. Total — 16 4-7 43.

FAIRFIELD UNION — Harrah 5-2-13, Poston 2-0-5, Magill 3-7-13, Bean 4-0-10, Moll 1-0-2, Bernard 0-2-2. Three-point goals — Bean (2), Huston and Poston. Total — 15 11-20 45.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 OT F

Teays Valley 8 7 8 11 9 43

Fairfield Union 6 8 12 8 11 45

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Unioto 19-3 13-1

Zane Trace 19-3 13-1

Adena 13-8 8-5

Piketon 11-10 7-6

Westfall 10-12 5-9

Paint Valley 5-16 3-10

Southeastern 4-17 3-11

Huntington 5-15 2-11

Friday’s conference scores

Unioto 61, Westfall 30

Zane Trace 71, Southeastern 45

Adena 73, Paint Valley 46

Piketon 56, Huntington 27

High School Girls Basketball

Independence 46,

New Hope 42

NEW HOPE — Conrad 1-0-2, Tripp 1-0-3, Leist 3-1-10, McCallister 4-3-11, Hines 0-2-2, Highfield 1-0-3, Pruitt 5-0-11. Three-point goals — Leist (3), Tripp, Highfield and Pruitt. Total — 15 6-13 42.

INDEPENDENCE — Wilson-Frazier 5-0-13, White 5-2-13, Shellow 3-0-6, Garner 2-2-6, Graham 4-0-8. Three-point goals —Wilson (3) and White. Total — 19 4-11 46.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

New Hope 13 11 11 7 42

Independence 11 7 16 12 46

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

All MSL

Circleville 23-0 14-0

Fairfield Union 15-7 10-4

Amanda-Clearcreek 14-8 8-6

Bloom-Carroll 12-10 8-6

Logan Elm 15-8 7-7

Liberty Union 12-10 6-8

Teays Valley 6-16 3-11

Hamilton Township 3-19 0-14

*eliminated from tournament

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Unioto 18-4 13-0

Southeastern 19-4 12-2

Adena* 13-10 8-6

Westfall 11-12 8-6

Huntington* 8-15 7-7

Piketon* 8-15 4-10

Paint Valley* 5-18 4-10

Zane Trace* 3-20 1-13

*eliminated from tournament

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments