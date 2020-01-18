Schedule

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Zane Trace at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Columbus School for Girls at New Hope, 6:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Cincinnati Christian, 7:30 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Cincinnati Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville at Washington C.H., 6:15 p.m.

Berne Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Westfall at Teays Valley, 6 p.m.

Thursday

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Unioto, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Westfall at Adena, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

New Hope at KIPP Columbus, 6 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Genoa Christian at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Circleville at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Plains at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3:30 p.m.

Grove City Christian at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.

Piketon at Logan Elm, 6:30 p.m.

Westfall at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Logan Elm at Miami Trace Invitational, 8 a.m.

Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 1 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Jackson 74,

Circleville 34

JACKSON — Winters 1-1-3, Kuhn 3-0-8, Wallis 8-2-21, Bragg 4-0-10, Erwin 3-0-6, Spires 3-0-6, Hammond 5-0-10, Brown 3-1-10. Three-point goals — Brown (3), Wallis (3), Bragg (2) and Kuhn (2). Total — 30 4-9 74.

CIRCLEVILLE — Moore 3-0-6, Justice 4-0-10, Gibson 3-0-7, Coleman 2-0-6, Nungester 1-0-2, Fleck 1-0-3. Three-point goals — Justice (2), Coleman (2), Gibson and Fleck. Total — 14 0-2 34.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Jackson 26 21 17 10 74

Circleville 5 8 10 11 34

Southeastern 61,

Westfall 42

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville 52,

Teays Valley 33

CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-0-3, Blakeman 1-2-4, Bircher 5-0-13, Gray 3-0-8, Captain 2-0-4, McConnell 8-4-20. Three-point goals — Bircher (3), Gray (2) and Perini. Total — 20-42 6-13 52.

TEAYS VALLEY — Horsley 4-0-12, Williard 3-0-8, Deweese 3-0-6, Bush 1-1-4, Brown 1-1-3. Three-point goals — Horsley (4), Williard (2) and Bush. Total — 12-45 2-11 33.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Circleville 18 13 9 12 52

Teays Valley 7 8 10 8 33

Fairfield Union 41,

Amanda-Clearcreek 30

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Connell 6-2-16, Butterbaugh 1-0-2, Guiler 2-2-7, Johnson 2-0-5. Three-point goals — Connell (2), Guiler and Johnson. Total — 11-4-30.

FAIRFIELD UNION — Hartman 2-0-4, Rauch 2-0-6, Cooperider 5-2-13, Malone 1-0-2, Burke 3-3-9, Wolshire 3-1-7. Three-point goals — Rauch (2) and Cooperider. Total — 16-6-41.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Am.-Clearcreek 9 6 11 4 30

Fairfield Union 6 7 19 9 41

Logan Elm 58,

Hamilton Twp. 24

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Logan Elm 11 14 19 14 58

Hamilton Twp. 8 2 8 6 24

Adena 54,

New Hope 36

ADENA — Foglesong 3-0-6, Ater 1-1-3, Curdy 2-0-4, French 1-0-2, Martin 1-0-2, Lovely 0-1-1, Smith 3-0-7, Stark 11-2-29. Three-point goals — Lamb (3); Melucci (3) and Riffle. Total — 22 4-6 54.

NEW HOPE — Pruitt 2-0-4, Mitchell 1-0-2, McCallister 6-1-14, Conrad 3-0-6, Tripp 1-1-4, Leist 2-1-6. Three-point goals — McCallister, Tripp and Leist. Total — 15 3-6 36.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Adena 19 4 17 14 54

New Hope 12 6 6 12 36

sports@circlevilleherald.com

