Schedule
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Zane Trace at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Columbus School for Girls at New Hope, 6:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Cincinnati Christian, 7:30 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Cincinnati Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville at Washington C.H., 6:15 p.m.
Berne Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Westfall at Teays Valley, 6 p.m.
Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Unioto, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Adena, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at KIPP Columbus, 6 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Genoa Christian at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Circleville at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3:30 p.m.
Grove City Christian at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.
Piketon at Logan Elm, 6:30 p.m.
Westfall at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at Miami Trace Invitational, 8 a.m.
Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Jackson 74,
Circleville 34
JACKSON — Winters 1-1-3, Kuhn 3-0-8, Wallis 8-2-21, Bragg 4-0-10, Erwin 3-0-6, Spires 3-0-6, Hammond 5-0-10, Brown 3-1-10. Three-point goals — Brown (3), Wallis (3), Bragg (2) and Kuhn (2). Total — 30 4-9 74.
CIRCLEVILLE — Moore 3-0-6, Justice 4-0-10, Gibson 3-0-7, Coleman 2-0-6, Nungester 1-0-2, Fleck 1-0-3. Three-point goals — Justice (2), Coleman (2), Gibson and Fleck. Total — 14 0-2 34.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Jackson 26 21 17 10 74
Circleville 5 8 10 11 34
Southeastern 61,
Westfall 42
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville 52,
Teays Valley 33
CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-0-3, Blakeman 1-2-4, Bircher 5-0-13, Gray 3-0-8, Captain 2-0-4, McConnell 8-4-20. Three-point goals — Bircher (3), Gray (2) and Perini. Total — 20-42 6-13 52.
TEAYS VALLEY — Horsley 4-0-12, Williard 3-0-8, Deweese 3-0-6, Bush 1-1-4, Brown 1-1-3. Three-point goals — Horsley (4), Williard (2) and Bush. Total — 12-45 2-11 33.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Circleville 18 13 9 12 52
Teays Valley 7 8 10 8 33
Fairfield Union 41,
Amanda-Clearcreek 30
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Connell 6-2-16, Butterbaugh 1-0-2, Guiler 2-2-7, Johnson 2-0-5. Three-point goals — Connell (2), Guiler and Johnson. Total — 11-4-30.
FAIRFIELD UNION — Hartman 2-0-4, Rauch 2-0-6, Cooperider 5-2-13, Malone 1-0-2, Burke 3-3-9, Wolshire 3-1-7. Three-point goals — Rauch (2) and Cooperider. Total — 16-6-41.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Am.-Clearcreek 9 6 11 4 30
Fairfield Union 6 7 19 9 41
Logan Elm 58,
Hamilton Twp. 24
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 11 14 19 14 58
Hamilton Twp. 8 2 8 6 24
Adena 54,
New Hope 36
ADENA — Foglesong 3-0-6, Ater 1-1-3, Curdy 2-0-4, French 1-0-2, Martin 1-0-2, Lovely 0-1-1, Smith 3-0-7, Stark 11-2-29. Three-point goals — Lamb (3); Melucci (3) and Riffle. Total — 22 4-6 54.
NEW HOPE — Pruitt 2-0-4, Mitchell 1-0-2, McCallister 6-1-14, Conrad 3-0-6, Tripp 1-1-4, Leist 2-1-6. Three-point goals — McCallister, Tripp and Leist. Total — 15 3-6 36.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Adena 19 4 17 14 54
New Hope 12 6 6 12 36